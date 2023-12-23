Soccer

Ngcobo’s first goal in two years steers Kaizer Chiefs to third straight win

23 December 2023 - 17:26
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Nkosingiphile Ngcobo celebrates scoring Kaizer Chiefs' only goal with teammate Pule Mmodi in their DStv Premiership win against Richards Bay FC at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday.
Image: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo scored his first goal in two years and a day to steer Kaizer Chiefs to a 1-0 DStv Premiership victory against battling Richards Bay FC on a steaming hot Saturday afternoon at FNB Stadium.

Ngcobo's 42nd-minute strike saw Chiefs go to a third straight league win, and fourth from five games. Interim coach Cavin Johnson's men, showing tentative signs of improved form, moved up from sixth to fifth place.

Midfielder Ngcobo has battled injuries and form for the past two years. He has been given more game time again by Johnson, being fielded six times since November.

Relegation-threatened Bay remained rooted in second-last place.

Chiefs edged a first half where it took some effort for their players to provide the necessary tempo to engineer the single-goal breakthrough in 31°C heat.

Amakhosi came out applying pressure in the opening quarter-hour to have Bay's defence stretched to prevent chances.

It took until the 35th minute for Chiefs to produce a half-chance, Edson Castillo's low ball from the left of the box into the feet of Jasond González, as Bay centreback Thabani Dube made the block.

Ngcobo broke the deadlock with minutes left to the break. The midfielder collected the ball 45m out and had space to advance and unleash a fine low shot that beat goalkeeper Salim Magoola.

It was Ngcobo's first goal in almost exactly two years, his previous strike coming in a 2-0 league win against Maritzburg United on December 22 2021.

Sanele Barns' powerful drive was well stopped by Chiefs keeper Bruce Bvuma before the break.

Chiefs' share of possession grew even greater after the break. But, even as temperatures cooled mildly as the shadow from the stands of the colossal 2010 World Cup final venue covered the field, Amakhosi continued to battle for openings in the still energy-sapping conditions.

Amakhosi also seemed content to close out the match and secure their first mini-run of consistent wins in the 2023-24 campaign.

