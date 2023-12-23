Tau scores as Al Ahly shine against Diamonds to secure World Cup bronze

Percy Tau scored as Al Ahly defeated Urawa Red Diamonds 4-2 in an entertaining Fifa Club World Cup third-place playoff on Friday to secure a top three finish in the tournament for the fourth time despite losing a two-goal lead and missing a penalty.

The Egyptian side, appearing in their fourth consecutive third-place playoff, finished third in 2006, 2020 and 2021, while Japan's Urawa came third in 2007.

Al Ahly took the lead in the 19th minute when a short corner move found Mohamed Hany well outside the box and his fierce strike was parried by the keeper and Yasser Ibrahim pounced from close range.

Six minutes later Al Ahly doubled their lead when Atsuki Ito lost possession on the edge of his own area and Ahmed Koka's pass found Percy Tau who had plenty of time to take a touch before firing past Shusaku Nishikawa.