SuperSport teen Campbell confirms potential with brace to down Pirates

23 December 2023 - 19:41
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Shandre Campbell celebrates scoring Supersport United's fourth goal with teammates during their DStv Premiership win against Orlando Pirates at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

SuperSport United's mix of mostly youngsters punctuated with veterans landed a blow in the battle for second place in the DStv Premiership edging Orlando Pirates 3-1 at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Polokwane on Saturday night.

Coach Gavin Hunt's Matsatsantsa came into the game with a four-point lead over third-placed Pirates in second place to Mamelodi Sundowns and extended that to seven — United now have 32 points from 16 matches and Bucs 25.

Sundowns, who have won all 11 matches, have 33 points ahead of their meeting against Cape Town City at Cape Town on Sunday (3.30pm). The Brazilians, whose only challenge to cantering to an astounding seventh title in succession is their heavy match load, will have to work hard to preserve their 100% record against Eric Tinkler's tough, fourth-placed City.

Fortune Makaringe swept in Pirates' early opener in the fifth minute.

Shandre Campbell, the 18-year-old prospect who has provided some eye-catching performances earning 13 league and cup appearances since being man-of-the-match in his senior debut in SuperSport's opening 2-0 win against Richards Bay on August 5, equalised in the 36th. Questions over offside would have left Bucs coach Jose Riveiro and his bench frustrated at the match officials for allowing the goal to stand.

Their might have been some fortune in the manner of the opener, but Matsatsantsa never looked back. Bradley Grobler, a hungry scorer for United in fixtures against Pirates, headed SuperSport ahead in the 56th.

As Pirates pushed to get back into the game things got ragged at the back. Goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi, who had an evening to forget, gave the ball away to Campbell to slot his second top flight goal in the 74th.

Bucs' opener came when Miguel Timm's run and pass saw him in position to play Thembinkosi Lorch free on the left, the forward's ball across the face not cleared and finding right-back Makaringe free to bury a finish at the far post.

Buthelezi came for a corner and missed, allowing another SuperSport prospect, 19-year-old centreback Ime Okon, a free header inches wide.

Grant Margeman's excellent work, winning the ball on the right and driving an angled pass through the area, teed up SuperSport's equaliser as Campbell ran through on the left and provided an excellent finish past Buthelezi.

TV replays, though, showed the teen was offside and the goal should have been disallowed.

Eleven minutes back from the break Buthelezi again came off his line, this time to Campbell's corner, and again could not connect as Grobler gratefully headed United into the lead.

As Karim Kimvuidi scrambled for the ball in the box in the 65th it spilt to substitute Zakhele Lepasa on the right, who could not get power on his shot from a narrow angle with SuperSport keeper Ricardo Goss stranded.

Moments later Kegan Johannes's desperate challenge at the feet of Lepasa denied the striker.

But Buthelezi's slack moment — collecting a back-pass from Timm and having time but dallying, then trying to beat onrushing Campbell — allowed the youngster to steal the ball and roll a finish into an open goal.

Still Lepasa had chances to spurn, advancing on the right and forcing a stop from Goss.

