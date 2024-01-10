Soccer

Bafana held by Lesotho in final preparation match before Afcon

10 January 2024 - 17:46
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Bafana Bafana midfielder Sphephelo Sithole in a tussle for the ball with Lesotho defender Lisema Lebokollane during their preparation match at Lucas Moripe Stadium.
Image: SAFA MEDIA

Bafana Bafana wrapped up the South African leg of their preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) with a 0-0 draw with Lesotho that was played behind closed doors at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Wednesday. 

The preparation match followed a four-day camp in Stellenbosch and Bafana fly out of the country to Ivory Coast on Thursday morning as one of the tournament underdogs. 

South Africa kick off their campaign against Mali at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo on Tuesday (10pm SA time) and complete their group campaign against Namibia on January 21 and former champions Tunisia on January 24. 

Coach Hugo Broos started the match with a strong line-up that saw Veli Mothwa in goal for Ronwen Williams. Siyanda Xulu and Nkosinathi Sibisi were partnered in central defence and Aubrey Modiba and Khuliso Mudau played as fullbacks. 

In the heart of the midfield, Broos deployed Teboho Mokoena and Sphephelo Sithole in the deep lying position with Percy Tau as a false No 9, while Mihlali Mayambela and Thapelo Maseko were on the wings. 

'I don’t feel the love all the time': Ronwen Williams on Mzansi's support for Bafana

As they go into the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams says sometimes he doesn’t feel the backing and love of South ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Evidence Makgopa, who is expected to lead the line ahead of Orlando Pirates teammate Zakhele Lepasa, started the match as the lone striker. 

Defender Mothobi Mvala, who is a serious injury doubt for Afcon, missed the match while Williams and Themba Zwane were unused substitutions in a match in which Broos made wholesale changes in the second half to try to give almost all the players a run. 

On Tuesday, Broos made it clear that he won’t be focusing on the result but he will be interested in seeing the desire of his players. 

“For me it is not even a friendly game, it is a preparation game. This is a game to prepare for what will follow next week and for me the result is not so important against Lesotho.   

“Even in the worst-case scenario that we lose the game, for me it will not be the moment to doubt or criticise because I know what we did over the past four days in Stellenbosch.

“The only thing I want to see is players wanting to win the game and that’s all. This is a preparation game for me and that’s the most important thing,” he said. 

READ MORE:

Hugo Broos says PSL cannot claim to support Bafana Bafana as he takes another swipe at the league

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos could not resist one last dig at the Premier Soccer League (PSL) as the team prepares to fly to the Africa Cup of ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Mvala doubtful for Afcon, Zwane and Williams out of Lesotho preparatory match

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Mothobi Mvala is a serious doubt for the Africa Cup of Nations with a groin injury, while Ronwen Williams and Themba Zwane ...
Sport
1 day ago

Five young players to watch at Afcon

As the kick-off of the highly anticipated Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) gets closer, TimesLIVE looks at young players who might set the tournament ...
Sport
2 days ago

Make us believe, Broos

Afcon 2023 provides Hugo Broos with a perfect platform to make a keynote presentation of the fruits of his labour at the helm of Bafana Bafana.
Sport
3 days ago

Another Afcon, another Bafana blunder?

The team has an opportunity in Ivory Coast to restore our faith — let’s hope they seize it.
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago
