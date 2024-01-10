We board planes and jets to other countries for many reasons. Be it romance in Paris, photo opportunities in New York or fulfilling hobbit dreams in New Zealand.
However, Turkey is quickly surpassing the glossy streets of Beverly Hills and the hush-hush secret corners of Brazil to become the beauty aesthetics hub of the world.
According to a tourism sector study by accounting firm Ernst & Young, hundreds of thousands of people are flocking to Turkey.
“Türkiye has become a global destination for high-quality, affordable elective, reconstructive surgery, thanks to its state-of-the-art facilities and the expertise of our medical professionals,” said plastic surgeon Dr Salih Onur Basat, who notes improvements in the country's infrastructure.
A dominating category is the “mommy procedure”, which comprises post-pregnancy breast operations, tummy tucks or liposuction. While the operation may be popular, Basat warns patients of the importance of rest and adherence to post-operative guidelines to ensure optimal recovery.
“To achieve desired results, it’s crucial to select a specialist surgeon and have realistic post-operative expectations.”
Turkey is changing the face of the world as it becomes beauty aesthetics mecca
'Mommy procedures' are fast becoming the country's most preferred treatments
Image: Joeyy Lee on Unsplash
We board planes and jets to other countries for many reasons. Be it romance in Paris, photo opportunities in New York or fulfilling hobbit dreams in New Zealand.
However, Turkey is quickly surpassing the glossy streets of Beverly Hills and the hush-hush secret corners of Brazil to become the beauty aesthetics hub of the world.
According to a tourism sector study by accounting firm Ernst & Young, hundreds of thousands of people are flocking to Turkey.
“Türkiye has become a global destination for high-quality, affordable elective, reconstructive surgery, thanks to its state-of-the-art facilities and the expertise of our medical professionals,” said plastic surgeon Dr Salih Onur Basat, who notes improvements in the country's infrastructure.
A dominating category is the “mommy procedure”, which comprises post-pregnancy breast operations, tummy tucks or liposuction. While the operation may be popular, Basat warns patients of the importance of rest and adherence to post-operative guidelines to ensure optimal recovery.
“To achieve desired results, it’s crucial to select a specialist surgeon and have realistic post-operative expectations.”
Image: Supplied
“I expect the increasing demand for Brazilian butt lift, tummy tuck, liposuction, rhinoplasty and breast aesthetic surgeries in Turkey will persist into 2024,” he said.
According to the Middle East Eye, some clinics have already started offering treatment packages that include luxury accommodation, aftercare, flights and city tours. Hair treatments are dominated by men.
Additionally, a report by Medim found Turkey's offerings are 50% to 60% more cost-effective than most global north competitors.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Fell pregnant while pregnant? Here’s how it can happen
Whether it’s late or early in life, get fit with former Spice Girl Mel B
EXPLAINED | Mouth taping — everything you need to know about this new 'health trend'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos