Lionel Messi, Aitana Bonmati win Fifa The Best awards

Despite exiting the top soccer stage of Europe for Major League Soccer in the summer, Lionel Messi captured the Fifa The Best men's award on Monday in London.

The honour recognises the world's best player from the day after Messi led Argentina to the 2022 World Cup championship through August 20, 2023.

In that span, Messi helped Paris Saint-Germain win the Ligue 1 championship, then transferred to MLS and guided Inter Miami to the Leagues Cup title.

The other men's finalists were Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe.

Midfielder Aitana Bonmati, who helped Spain win the Women's World Cup last summer, earned the women's Fifa The Best award. Bonmati also guided Barcelona to the Uefa Women's Champions League title last spring.