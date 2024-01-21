Soccer

Late equaliser hands Zambia draw to deny Tanzania rare win

21 January 2024 - 21:27 By Reuters
Feisal Salum Abdalla (left) of Tanzania is challenged by Fashion Sakala of Zambia during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations match at Laurent Pokou Stadium in San Pedro, Ivory Coast.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Patson Daka scored a late equaliser to salvage a 1-1 draw for 10-man Zambia and deny opponents Tanzania a first group F win at the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.

Simon Msuva’s 11th minute strike handed Tanzania the lead at the Laurent Pokou Stadium and put them on course for their first win at the finals after they started their campaign with a 3-0 loss to Morocco, but Daka’s explosive header in the 88th minute ensured a share of the spoils.

Earlier at the same venue, the Democratic Republic of Congo held Morocco to a 1-1 draw.

Sunday’s results left Morocco top with four points, the Congolese and Zambians on two points and Tanzania bottom on one, after two games each.

Tanzania had failed to win on their previous finals appearances in 1980 and 2019 and were not given much chance at the tournament in the Ivory Coast, especially after coach Adel Amrouche was handed an eight-match suspension on Friday.

