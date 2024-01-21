Bafana coach Broos makes changes for must-win Afcon clash against Namibia

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has made two changes to the team to take on Namibia in the must-win Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) clash at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium on Sunday night.

Defender Grant Kekana replaces Siyanda Xulu and utility player Thapelo Morena will start on the place of Thapelo Maseko from the team that lost 2-0 to Mali in their Afcon opener last week.

Broos has kept faith with goalkeeper and captain Ronwen Williams between the poles and Kekana comes complete a defence made up of Mamelodi Sundowns players in Aubrey Modiba, Mothobi Mvala and Khuliso Mudau.

In the defensive midfield, Broos has once again put his trust in the duo of Sphephelo Sithole and Teboho Mokoena while his three pronged attack is made up of Percy Tau, Evidence Makgopa and influential Themba Zwane.