Soccer

Bafana coach Broos makes changes for must-win Afcon clash against Namibia

21 January 2024 - 20:57
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Grant Kekana has been included in the Bafana Bafana starting line-up for must-win Afcon clash against Namibia.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has made two changes to the team to take on Namibia in the must-win Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) clash at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium on Sunday night. 

Defender Grant Kekana replaces Siyanda Xulu and utility player Thapelo Morena will start on the place of Thapelo Maseko from the team that lost 2-0 to Mali in their Afcon opener last week. 

Broos has kept faith with goalkeeper and captain Ronwen Williams between the poles and Kekana comes complete a defence made up of Mamelodi Sundowns players in Aubrey Modiba, Mothobi Mvala and Khuliso Mudau.  

In the defensive midfield, Broos has once again put his trust in the duo of Sphephelo Sithole and Teboho Mokoena while his three pronged attack is made up of Percy Tau, Evidence Makgopa and influential Themba Zwane. 

WATCH | ‘Will Bafana beat Namibia?’ — ‘Arena Sports Show’ dissects must-win Afcon clash

In this second episode of the 'Arena Sports Show' we build up to Bafana Bafana’s Africa Cup of Nations clash against Namibia on Sunday.
Sport
2 days ago

Namibian line-up has usual faces in the form of Loydt Kazapua (Chippa United), Riaan Hanamub (AmaZulu), Deon Hotto (Orlando Pirates), Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns) and Lubeni Haukongo (Cape Town Spurs). 

Bafana: Williams, Modiba, Mvala, Kekana, Mudau, Morena, Mokoena, Sithole, Makgopa, Tau, Zwane 

Substitutes: Mothwa, Goss, Sibisi, Mobbie, Mashego, Xulu, Monare, Mayambela, Appollis, Adams, Maseko, Lepasa 

