No wonder Bafana Bafana lost after dressing-room training tips from Zizi Kodwa
21 January 2024 - 00:00
If Zizi was Goodenough to play football, he would have been South Africa’s answer to Zinedine Zidane. Kodwa our minister of sport Zizi is no Zizou, the French fulcrum who starred for Real Madrid and led the Spanish giants to a hat-trick of Uefa Champions League titles. Kodwa left Hogarth befuddled when in a viral video he is seen and heard advising Bafana Bafana against playing high balls against Mali. ..
