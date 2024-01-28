Soccer

Last-gasp win sees Guinea into Nations Cup quarters

28 January 2024 - 21:39 By Mark Gleeson
Guinea's Amadou Diawara celebrates with teammates after their Africa Cup of Nations last 16 win against Equatorial Guinea at Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on Sunday night.
Image: Reuters/Luc Gnago

Guinea scored with the last kick of the game to end the giant-killing run of Equatorial Guinea at the Africa Cup of Nations and book themselves a slot in the quarterfinals with a 1-0 victory at Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium on Sunday.

Mohamed Bayo’s superb glancing header in the eighth minute of stoppage time proved the difference after Equatorial Guinea, who were down to 10 men in the second half, missed a penalty.

Guinea now meet the winner of Sunday’s later game between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Egypt in San Pedro.

Guinea ended a long sequence of losing in the knockout stage of the Cup of Nations but took their time, and rode their luck, to claim victory. 

