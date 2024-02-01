‘Incredible’: Brilliant Bradley leads Liverpool’s rout of Chelsea

Conor Bradley had the Anfield crowd singing his name after a goal and two assists in an electric performance as Liverpool laid down their title credentials with a 4-1 thrashing of Chelsea on Wednesday that manager Juergen Klopp called outstanding.

“I don't think you can have an outstanding team performance when the individuals don't work together,” Klopp told the BBC. “The start was brilliant, we were really going for them. We were outstanding, it was a top game.

“We could have scored and should have scored more goals. You cannot score five, six goals against Chelsea if you are not outstanding.”

Liverpool moved five points clear atop the Premier League to set up a potential thriller on Sunday against third-placed Arsenal.

Liverpool have 51 points after 22 games, while Manchester City and Arsenal both have 46, with City having a game in hand.

“It's so clear they were much better than us. We lost every single duel. Every time we recovered the ball after one or two touches we lost it,” Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino told TNT Sports.