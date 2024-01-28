Soccer

Liverpool into FA Cup fifth round, Man United escape with win against Newport

28 January 2024 - 21:06 By Lori Ewing
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp applauds the fans at full-time after the FA Cup fourth round match against Norwich City at Anfield in Liverpool on Sunday.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp applauds the fans at full-time after the FA Cup fourth round match against Norwich City at Anfield in Liverpool on Sunday.
Image: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Liverpool cruised into the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 5-2 rout of Championship Norwich City on Sunday to kick off Juergen Klopp's long goodbye at Anfield, while crowd trouble marred Wolverhampton Wanderers' 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion.

Twelve-time winners Manchester United gave up a two-goal lead before escaping Rodney Parade with a 4-2 victory over fourth-tier Welsh side Newport County.

Liverpool's beloved manager announced on Friday that he would leave the Merseyside team at the end of this season, his ninth at the helm.

“I get it, it's very emotional,” Klopp told the BBC. “I just have to make sure that I don't get on that side of it. [And] in the games, we need to be warriors and not celebrate the old man on the side lines.

“First match after the news and we can get used to it.” 

The eight-time FA Cup winners had goals from Curtis Jones, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch.

Liverpool will play either Watford or Southampton next after that fourth-round game earlier on Sunday ended in a 1-1 draw thanks to a last-gasp goal by Southampton's Stuart Armstrong to force a replay.

“It was a perfect game,” Jones told ITV. “There were loads of goals scored and we didn't have any injuries.

“Definitely [can use Klopp's departure as motivation],” he added. “We had our goals at the start of the season and now the news is out, we'll be giving it more.”

Ben Gibson and Borja Sainz scored for Norwich City, who are ninth in the Championship, 28 spots below Premier League leaders Liverpool in England's football pyramid.

Antony scored in the 68th-minute for last year's FA Cup runners-up Manchester United after Newport — ranked 76 places below United in England's football pyramid — had clawed their way back from two goals down.

Bruno Fernandes, 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo and Rasmus Hojlund also scored for United, who conceded two goals in an FA Cup match against a fourth-tier side for the first time since 1970 (against Northampton Town).

Wolves' victory in their fourth-round match at West Brom was interrupted for nearly 40 minutes due to clashes involving the two sides' supporters.

Wolves were leading 2-0 when projectiles were hurled on to one end of the pitch in the 82nd minute, sparking a brawl in a corner at The Hawthorns.

Matheus Cunha and Pedro Neto scored for Wolves, whose manager Gary O'Neil called the disturbances “really disappointing”.

“Up until that point it was a good tie with good atmosphere,” O'Neil told ITV. “How people behave at football is really important and we need to look at that, make sure everyone is safe. When we came back out the atmosphere had gone, it was really sad to see.”

The delay prompted officials to push back the draw for the FA Cup fifth round — originally scheduled for just before the Liverpool-Norwich 2.30pm GMT kickoff — to half time of that game.

Holders Manchester City will visit Luton Town in the fifth round in an all-Premier League clash, while sixth-tier Maidstone United, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, will travel to either Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry City.

Premier League leaders Liverpool will host either Watford or Southampton at Anfield.

Last year's runners-up Manchester United will play either Bristol City or Nottingham Forest. 

The fifth round will be played on February 28, with the final set for May 25 at Wembley.

Fifth round:

Blackburn/Wrexham v Newcastle

Chelsea/Aston Villa v Leeds/Plymouth

Bournemouth v Leicester

Liverpool v Watford/Southampton

Bristol City/Nottingham Forest v Manchester United

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion

Sheffield Wednesday/Coventry City v Maidstone United

Luton Town v Manchester City

Reuters

READ MORE

Barcelona manager Xavi to leave at the end of the season

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez said on Saturday that he had decided to step down at the end of the season after his side lost 5-3 at home to ...
Sport
11 hours ago

Van Dijk aims to make Klopp’s final season at Liverpool a special one

Juergen Klopp's shock announcement that this will be his last season as Liverpool manager was hard to take for the players but will spur them on even ...
Sport
10 hours ago

I’ll miss him but I’ll sleep better, Guardiola says of Klopp’s decision to quit

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said he will miss his old sparring partner Jurgen Klopp when the Liverpool manager calls time on his reign at the ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Chelsea boss Pochettino ‘desperate’ to snap trophy drought in England

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino said he is "desperate" to get his hands on silverware in England after his side booked their place in the League ...
Sport
4 days ago

Salah will '100%' return for Afcon final if he recovers: Klopp

Mohamed Salah will definitely return to the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) if he recovers in time from injury and Egypt reach the final, Liverpool ...
Sport
3 days ago

Egypt's Salah to return to Liverpool after Afcon injury

Mohamed Salah will return to Liverpool for treatment on his hamstring injury, but only after watching Egypt complete their group fixtures at the ...
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Bok plans remain on track despite Rassie Erasmus' hospitalisation Rugby
  2. UFC champ Dricus du Plessis stands by comments that SA government is 'worst in ... Sport
  3. ‘Lot of pride’ in performance as Blitzboks finish on a high in Perth Rugby
  4. Beat Morocco and Bafana have a path to the final, says Broos Soccer
  5. No new rift with Andre Onana, insists Cameroon coach Rigobert Song Soccer

Latest Videos

Former Bafana goalkeeper coach Alex Heredia breaks down Morocco Afcon clash
ICJ recognises right of Palestinians in Gaza to be protected from acts of ...