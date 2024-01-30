Haaland to make Man City return against Burnley after foot injury

Manchester City will finally have striker Erling Haaland back in the squad when they play Burnley in the Premier League on Wednesday, manager Pep Guardiola said on Tuesday.

Haaland is the joint-top goalscorer in the league this season with 14, level with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, but has not played since fracturing a bone in his foot in a 1-0 loss to Aston Villa on December 6.

“Apparently he will be selected, yeah. The first time he's back,” Guardiola said. “We have all the squad (fit), we are stronger. He is an important player for us.”

Haaland's return could prove pivotal for holders City, who are second in the Premier League standings and trail leaders Liverpool by five points but have a game in hand. City also have Champions League and FA Cup fixtures in February.