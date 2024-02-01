Sefala has a large following on social media and is known for unique dance moves trending on TikTok.
The dance by Makgopa and his teammates has been dubbed “Skomota dance challenge” on TikTok. People from all over the world have been trying the Limpopo man's signature move in recent months.
The social media presence of Sefala, from Ga-Mampa village, outside Lebowakgomo, has seen him performing with the likes of singer and dancer Makhadzi, real name Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona.
The entertainer is also making a name for himself internationally. He is to co-headline an entertainment show in Birmingham, England, with international choreographer Matome “Limpopo Boy” Mahlatse in May.
Read more on Sefala's background here.
Here are some reactions from social media:
WATCH | Applause as Bafana squad embrace Skomota viral sensation dance move
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/Reuters
When centre-forward Evidence Makgopa scored the first goal in Bafana Bafana's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) quarterfinal last 16 shock win against Morocco, he ran to the sidelines and performed the famous dance move of viral sensation Thabang “Skomota” Sefala.
Makgopa played a key role in the game as South Africa sent the 2022 World Cup semi-finalists packing at the Stade Laurent Pokou Stadium in San Pedro, Ivory Coast, on Tuesday, scoring the opening goal in the 57th minute. Teboho Mokoena added a second in the 95th as South Africa won 2-0.
Orlando Pirates striker Makgopa has topped social media charts not only because of his football skills, but also for embracing Limpopo-born entertainer Sefala's moves.
Sefala has a large following on social media and is known for unique dance moves trending on TikTok.
The dance by Makgopa and his teammates has been dubbed “Skomota dance challenge” on TikTok. People from all over the world have been trying the Limpopo man's signature move in recent months.
The social media presence of Sefala, from Ga-Mampa village, outside Lebowakgomo, has seen him performing with the likes of singer and dancer Makhadzi, real name Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona.
The entertainer is also making a name for himself internationally. He is to co-headline an entertainment show in Birmingham, England, with international choreographer Matome “Limpopo Boy” Mahlatse in May.
Read more on Sefala's background here.
Here are some reactions from social media:
READ MORE:
Bafana coach Broos hits back at critics and takes a victory lap ... as well he should
‘Beating a team like Morocco is special’, says Broos as Bafana eye Afcon glory
‘I was sleeping with Satan’: former Bafana star Junaid Hartley on drug addiction
From Skomota’s viral kisses to Cyan Boujee’s sex tape — Tswyza summarises 2023 in new freestyle
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos