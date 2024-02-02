Soccer

Four Cape Verde players Bafana need to watch out for in the battle for Afcon semis

02 February 2024 - 13:50
Sithembiso Dindi Sports Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Cape Verde goal poacher Ryan Mendes celebrates scoring with teammates during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations last 16 match against Mauritania at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on January 29 2024.
Cape Verde goal poacher Ryan Mendes celebrates scoring with teammates during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations last 16 match against Mauritania at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on January 29 2024.
Image: Ladjal Djaffar/BackpagePix

With Cape Verde not one of the powerhouses in African football, it is expected many would pick South Africa as favourites to progress to the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) semifinals this weekend.  

That’s because Bafana Bafana have a better pedigree in the tournament compared to their opponents.    

But those who have been following the Afcon will know the Blue Sharks will not be a walk in the park when they meet the 1996 champions at Stade Charles Konan Banny in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast (10pm SA time).    

Bafana will need to be prepared to work as hard as they did when they beat Morocco 2-0 in the round of 16, and caused probably the biggest shock of the tournament.   

Cape Verde ‘a tougher game than Morocco’: Bafana’s 1996 captain Tovey

Cape Verde are not ranked as high as Bafana Bafana, but former South Africa internationals have cautioned that the islanders, in Saturday’s Africa ...
Sport
5 hours ago

We take a look at four Cape Verde players who could be a threat to Bafana’s ambitions to lift the Afcon trophy.     

Bebe, 33, forward    

Bebe is one of the senior players for Cape Verde and has played in top leagues in the world.    

Though having enjoyed a long career at club level, the attacker only started to play for the national team in 2022.    

Born in Portugal, he is in the books of Rayo Vallecano of Spain. Teams he has played for include Manchester United, Besktas, Benfica, SD Eibar and Real Zaragoza .    

At this year’s Afcon, Bebe has featured in all of Cape Verde's three games and scored one goal.    

He is definitely one of the players Cape Verde will rely on to get the better of South Africa and progress to the semis for the first time in their Afcon history.    

Sporting genes and discipline: Bafana goal scorers' talents honed by support at home and school

Proud moments for Evidence Makgopa’s family and Teboho Mokoena’s childhood coach as Bafana Bafana goal scorers shine at Afcon.
Sport
1 day ago

Ryan Mendes, 34, forward    

Mendes is another experienced campaigner for the Cape Verdeans. He plays club football in Turkey for Karagümrük. The national team skipper has had a career that saw him play in England, France and the United Arab Emirates.    

Mendes is not only Cape Verde’s most capped with 74 appearances but he is also their leading scorer, finding the back of the net 17 times in national team colours.    

He has been involved in three goals at this year's tournament, scoring two and providing a single assist.    

Mendes has represented his country in all four of its Afcon appearances in 2013, 2015, 2021 and 2023.

Logan Costa, 22, defender

The centre-back has proven to be a key figure in Cape Verde’s defence and will be important in dealing with the dangerous attackers from South Africa.    

The young man plays in France’s Ligue 1 and is a regular for Toulouse.    

Despite being new in the national team and playing his first Afcon, it has not shown in his performances.    

Costa was born in France and played for French junior national teams before he switched allegiances to Cape Verde.    

Garry Rodrigues, 33, winger    

Rodrigues is another senior man in the national team and has been with it for a while, having made his debut in 2013.    

Though he has scored only a single goal in this Afcon, Rodrigues has been very important for Cape Verde’s success in Ivory Coast, mostly from coming off the bench to make a telling impact.

MORE:

EDITORIAL | How SA would love it if Bafana go from a sad story to a success story at Afcon

Bafana have their best chance in almost two decades to perform such a metamorphosis when they meet Cape Verde in Saturday’s quarterfinal
Opinion & Analysis
16 hours ago

Bafana playing for first Afcon semi in 24 years, but Cape Verde will be tough

Bafana Bafana expect the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) surprise package Cape Verde to be as tough as Morocco, as South Africa chase their first ...
Sport
22 hours ago

More shocks on the cards in Afcon quarters as Nigeria, Ivory Coast eye semis

Many fancied contenders have tumbled out of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) early and there is every chance of further upsets in the weekend’s ...
Sport
1 day ago

Njabulo Ngcobo admits things have not all gone to plan at Kaizer Chiefs

Defender Njabulo Ngcobo admits things have not turned out the way he had hoped since joining Kaizer Chiefs, but the once highly rated centreback has ...
Sport
1 day ago

POLL | How far will Bafana Bafana go in the Afcon tournament?

Will Bafana Bafana bring home the Afcon trophy?
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I was sleeping with Satan’: former Bafana star Junaid Hartley on drug addiction Soccer
  2. WATCH | Applause as Bafana squad embrace Skomota viral sensation dance move Soccer
  3. Bafana playing for first Afcon semi in 24 years, but Cape Verde will be tough Soccer
  4. Cape Verde ‘a tougher game than Morocco’: Bafana’s 1996 captain Tovey Soccer
  5. Njabulo Ngcobo admits things have not all gone to plan at Kaizer Chiefs Soccer

Latest Videos

'You are not the colour of your skin': Chris Pappas believes SA needs a leader, ...
DA's Chris Pappas weighs in on new uMkhonto we Sizwe party's chances