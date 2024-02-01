Soccer

Njabulo Ngcobo admits things have not all gone to plan at Kaizer Chiefs

01 February 2024 - 12:07
Sithembiso Dindi Sports Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Kaizer Chiefs defender Njabulo Ngcobo challenged by Tshepang Moremi of AmaZulu during the 2023 Carling Black Label Knockout match at the FNB Stadium on October 21 2023.
Kaizer Chiefs defender Njabulo Ngcobo challenged by Tshepang Moremi of AmaZulu during the 2023 Carling Black Label Knockout match at the FNB Stadium on October 21 2023.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Defender Njabulo Ngcobo admits things have not turned out the way he had hoped since joining Kaizer Chiefs, but the once highly rated centreback has no regrets about the move.    

Ngcobo joined Chiefs before the 2021-2022 season after an impressive previous campaign with Moroka Swallows where the 29-year-old was crowned DStv Premiership defender of the season.    

His career has regressed as he failed to replicate that form at Chiefs over the past two-and-half seasons. The defender has struggled to establish himself as a regular at the Soweto giants and has featured in only 10 matches in all competitions this campaign. 

“Yes, things have not turned out the way I would’ve wanted, but for me to play for a big team like Kaizer Chiefs, it’s about learning every day,” Ngcobo said.    

“You have to learn a lot of things step by step, but now I’m starting to get the direction.    

“I will [now] be able to return to the player I was when I played for Swallows.

“Chiefs is a big club, so there’s always pressure when you play for them, but we try everything to stay composed.    

“The club also helps us with how to deal with this pressure while we continue to work hard. I’m sure that soon I will hit top gear in form.”    

Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson provides update on Luke Fleurs’ progress

Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson says defender Luke Fleurs is closer to making his long-awaited debut for Amakhosi.
Sport
6 days ago

Ngcobo, from Folweni, south of Durban, said he does not regret the move to Chiefs.    

“I believe joining Chiefs was the right decision and I don’t have regrets. I feel I’m in the right team to grow as a player.    

“As a boy from a village area, it took me a long time to get to where I am and I believe that soon I will be back to my best.”    

Ngcobo said Amakhosi are working hard before the resumption of the DStv Premiership after the break for the Africa Cup of Nations.    

Chiefs, after eight seasons without a trophy, are in sixth place with 24 points from 16 league matches. They are 14 points behind top of the table Mamelodi Sundowns, who have two games in hand.    

Chiefs resume the league action hosting TS Galaxy at Polokwane’s Peter Mokaba Stadium on February 13 (7.30pm).

MORE:

Mike Makaab says sacked Andile Jali was injured, not on strike at Swallows

Andile Jali’s agent Mike Makaab has revealed the veteran midfield maestro has been sacked by Moroka Swallows, though the star's name was not on the ...
Sport
3 days ago

POLL | How far will Bafana Bafana go in the Afcon tournament?

Will Bafana Bafana bring home the Afcon trophy?
Sport
1 day ago

Clubs spent record $9.63bn on international transfers in 2023: Fifa

Clubs worldwide spent a record $9.63bn (R181bn) on international transfers in 2023, an increase of nearly 50% compared to 2022, world soccer's ...
Sport
1 day ago

Regragui takes responsibility for Morocco’s bitter Afcon exit at hands of Bafana

Morocco coach Walid Regragui said he took full responsibility for the team's shock Africa Cup of Nations exit with their last-16 loss to Bafana ...
Sport
2 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I was sleeping with Satan’: former Bafana star Junaid Hartley on drug addiction Soccer
  2. SA Rugby on the verge of key Bok coaching announcements Rugby
  3. POLL | How far will Bafana Bafana go in the Afcon tournament? Soccer
  4. ‘Beating a team like Morocco is special’, says Broos as Bafana eye Afcon glory Soccer
  5. ‘Incredible’: Brilliant Bradley leads Liverpool’s rout of Chelsea Soccer

Latest Videos

'You are not the colour of your skin': Chris Pappas believes SA needs a leader, ...
DA's Chris Pappas weighs in on new uMkhonto we Sizwe party's chances