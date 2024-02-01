More shocks on the cards in Afcon quarters as Nigeria, Ivory Coast eye semis

Many fancied contenders have tumbled out of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) early and there is every chance of further upsets in the weekend’s quarterfinals, where hosts Ivory Coast will hope to continue their unlikely redemption.

Several past winners remain in contention, but the field has been decimated by a steady procession of heavyweight sides exiting the tournament in a series of shocks that have made the event a riveting spectacle.

The Ivorians suffered the heaviest defeat ever inflicted on a host team in finals history when Equatorial Guinea beat them 4-0 in Abidjan in their last group game and they had to wait three days before knowing they would advance as the last of the best third-placed finishers.

But they bounced back to edge past holders Senegal on penalties in a dramatic last-16 tie and now go up against neighbours Mali in a derby clash in Bouake on Saturday, with expectation suddenly back among their supporters.