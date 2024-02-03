Soccer

LIVE | Bafana v Cape Verde: Broos names unchanged squad again

03 February 2024 - 21:15
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Bafana Bafana players (left to right) Thapelo Moroena, Teboho Mokoena and Maphosa Modiba in song as the arrive in the change at Stade Charles Konan Banny in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast ahead of Saturday night's Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal against Cape Verde.
Image: Bafana Bafana/X

9.14pm 

Hugo Broos has again named an unchanged starting XI for Bafana Bafana's Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal clash.

Broos kept faith with his XI who have done duty in the last three games in Ivory Coast — the 4-0 group win against Tunisia and 0-0 draw against Tunisia and Tuesday night's 2-0 shock of Morocco in the last 16 in San Pedro.

Bafana XI: 1. Ronwen Williams (capt); 20. Khuliso Mudau, 14. Mothobi Mvala, 18. Grant Kekana, 6. Maphoa Modiba; 23. Thapelo Morena, 13. Sphephelo Sithole, 4. Teboho Mokoena, 10. Percy Tau; 11. Themba Zwane, 9. Evidence Makgopa

Cape Verde Islands: 1. Vózinha, 4. Pico, 23. Steven Moreira, 5. Logan Costa, 10. Jamiro Monteiro, 18. Kenny Rocha, 26. Kevin Pina, 8. João Paulo, 20. Ryan Mendes; 11. Garry Rodrigues, 7. Jovane Cabral

Saturday February 3 — 9.11pm 

Good evening, and welcome to the live blog of the biggest football match of the year for South Africans.

Bafana Bafana, shock and slayers of heroic slayers of 2022 World Cup semifinalists Morocco in the last 16 in Ivory Coast, meet tournament upstarts Cape Verde Islands in the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal at Stade Charles Konan Banny in Yamoussoukro on Tuesday night.

After the South Africans beat the continent's top-ranked team, some would be forgive for believing Cape Verde — actually ranked lower than Bafana (the islanders are 73rd in the world and 14th in Africa, South Africa are 66th and 12th) — will present an easier game.

But many pundits and ex-internationals — including Bafana's 1996 Nations Cup-winning captain Neil Tovey and 1990s Bafana midfielder David Modise — have cautioned in-form Cape Verde might even present a tougher prospect.

To introduce himself, your live blogger tonight is Marc Strydom, TimesLIVE and Arena Holdings digital sports editor, foolishly stubborn diehard Bafana Bafana supporter and football writer of a good 25 years-ish now, and son of the KwaZulu-Natal soil (though he was born in Gqeberha, actually).

A qualification, of course, is that I am not in the stadium in San Pedro, but in the Arena Holdings offices in Parktown. But I will bring you the action, and try to capture the atmosphere too. 

Go Bafana! 

