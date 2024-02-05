They’re only human, Klopp says as Liverpool self-destruct

Liverpool's usually reliable stalwarts Virgil van Dijk and Alisson suffered the sort of defensive meltdown that would not have looked out of place in a pub match on Sunday but manager Juergen Klopp was not playing the blame game.

Van Dijk hesitated under pressure from Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli in the 67th minute, failing to deal with a long punt forward, then keeper Alisson rushed out and made no contact with the ball, leaving Martinelli a tap-in to make it 2-1.

It knocked the stuffing out of Klopp's league leaders and Leandro Trossard's stoppage time goal confirmed their second league defeat of the season.

“We were growing more into the game, second half, we had our moments and then we concede that goal,” Klopp said. “That doesn't help. It just shows the boys are human beings.