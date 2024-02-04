Soccer

Arsenal shoot down lacklustre Liverpool to close gap

04 February 2024 - 21:20 By Martyn Herman
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Gabriel Martinelli celebrates scoring Arsenal's second goal with Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard in their Premier League match against Liverpool at Emirates Stadium in London on Sunday.
Gabriel Martinelli celebrates scoring Arsenal's second goal with Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard in their Premier League match against Liverpool at Emirates Stadium in London on Sunday.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Arsenal spiced up an already intriguing Premier League title race as they beat lacklustre leaders Liverpool 3-1 to slice the gap to two points and move into second spot on Sunday.

Arsenal deserved the points that lifted them above Manchester City though they would not have expected a helping hand from Virgil van Dijk and Alisson whose comic mix-up allowed Gabriel Martinelli to restore their lead in the 67th minute.

Substitute Leandro Trossard then soothed any late nerves among the Emirates faithful as he secured the victory in stoppage time with a shot through Alisson's legs.

Bukayo Saka had given Arsenal an early lead with a cool finish in the 14th minute but a Gabriel own goal on the stroke of halftime undid all of their good work.

Heading for only their second league defeat of the season, both in north London, Liverpool's frustrations boiled over as Ibrahima Konate was sent off in the closing minutes for a second booking after a foul on Kai Havertz.

Arsenal's win lifted them to second on 49 points to Liverpool's 51 with both clubs having played 23 games. Champions Manchester City, who play on Monday, have 46 from 21 games.

For the fourth Premier League game in a row between the sides Arsenal got their noses in front early.

Liverpool were sluggish and Saka had already gone close to scoring with a glancing header from Martinelli's cross before the visitors were picked apart by a silky passing move.

Martin Odegaard's first-time pass released Havertz and though the former Chelsea striker's shot lacked conviction it rebounded off Alisson and Saka took a touch before confidently sweeping home the rebound.

There was a conspicuous lack of a response by a disjointed Liverpool and they could count themselves fortunate to reach halftime on level terms, courtesy of an Arsenal gift.

Arsenal defender William Saliba, under pressure from Luis Diaz, attempted to shepherd the ball back towards his keeper David Raya but the ball broke loose and the retreating Gabriel ended up bundling the ball into his own goal.

It was a deflating end to a dominant half by the hosts and for a few minutes at the start of the second period they were wobbling as Liverpool had a flurry of goal attempts, the best a curling effort just wide from Curtis Jones.

But Klopp was clearly not happy with what he was witnessing and made a triple substitution just before the hour with Andy Robertson, Harvey Elliott and Darwin Nunez all coming on.

But any Klopp plan was dismantled by a horrible mix-up between two of his most reliable lieutenants. A punt forward looked like a simple mopping up job for Van Dijk but he dallied, a panicking Alisson kicked thin air and Martinelli was left with the simple task of putting the ball into an unguarded net.

Trossard's goal rubber-stamped the result which puts Arsenal right-back in the mix and will sow seeds of doubt at Anfield.

Reuters

READ MORE

Man United climb into sixth place with West Ham win, Wolves maul Chelsea

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho netted twice after Rasmus Hojlund scored on his 21st birthday as the Old Trafford side beat West Ham United ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Barca's Laporta to 'rethink everything' if Super League doesn't start in 1-2 years

Barcelona President Joan Laporta said the European Super League could take off next season or at least by the 2025-26 campaign, but if it fails to ...
Sport
1 day ago

Spurs coach ‘pretty disappointed’ with Everton draw

Jarrad Branthwaite scored a 94th minute equaliser as relegation-threatened Everton rescued a point against Tottenham Hotspur with a 2-2 home draw on ...
Sport
22 hours ago

‘Incredible’: Brilliant Bradley leads Liverpool’s rout of Chelsea

Conor Bradley had the Anfield crowd singing his name after a goal and two assists in an electric performance as Liverpool laid down their title ...
Sport
3 days ago

Clubs spent record $9.63bn on international transfers in 2023: Fifa

Clubs worldwide spent a record $9.63bn (R181bn) on international transfers in 2023, an increase of nearly 50% compared to 2022, world soccer's ...
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Faf delivers as Super Kings storm into SA20 playoffs Cricket
  2. BLOW BY BLOW | Bafana into semis! SA win nail-biter against Cape Verde on ... Soccer
  3. Hail hero Ronwen! Four penalty stops put Bafana in first Afcon semi in 24 years Soccer
  4. ‘They made my job 50% easier’: Williams salutes two coaches for Bafana heroics Soccer
  5. ‘Six hours ago I was 71, now I’m 75’: Emotional Broos hails Williams and Bafana Soccer

Latest Videos

'Don't underestimate Cape Verde': Former PSL goalkeeper warns Bafana | Arena ...
'You are not the colour of your skin': Chris Pappas believes SA needs a leader, ...