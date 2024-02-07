Bafana scorecard: how the players have ranked at Afcon ahead of Nigeria semifinal

Few believed Bafana Bafana could make the semifinals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations when the tournament started in Ivory Coast in early January. Indeed, their 2-0 loss in the opening tie against Mali seemed to justify that sentiment.

But Hugo Broos's team has surprised many since their 4-0 humiliation of neighbours Namibia in their second group match before they went on to beat Morocco 2-0 in the last 16 and Cape Verde 2-1 in the penalty shoot-out on Saturday to qualify for the semifinals against Nigeria in Bouake on Wednesday.

Here are the ratings of how each player has contributed to where Bafana are ahead of their much-awaited clash against the Super Eagles:

Ronwen Williams 9

That Bafana are in the semis is mainly due to their skipper and goalkeeper who played a blinder as he made four saves in the 2-1 penalty shoot-out win over Cape Verde in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Before Williams produced those heroics he had stopped a few shots that could have given the Blue Sharks a comfortable win in the 0-0 of the 120 minutes of the quarterfinal.

Even in four matches before that Williams contributed immensely in Bafana's progression, soundly commanding his area and with the way how the way he marshals a defence made of his four Mamelodi Sundowns teammates Khuliso Mudau, Grant Kekana, Mothobi Mvala and Aubrey Modiba. Williams is Bafana's best player at Afcon so far.

Khuliso Mudau 7

Mudau has been ever-present in all the Bafana matches and did well all of them, including in the epic clashes against Tunisia (0-0) in the last group game and the last 16 clash against Morocco. The Sundowns right-back is calm even under pressure and adds great variety when Bafana are in attack as he's often found dishing passes to attackers in the opposition box. Mudau is one of the reasons Bafana have conceded only two goals in five matches.

Aubrey Modiba 6

There was some concern from Hugo Broos about Modiba's ability to track back and mark, but in this Afcon he's shown not only his class in adding numbers when Bafana are in attack but is able to cover a lot of ground when it's time to defend. A versatile left-back who is very good in set pieces, Modiba has cemented his place in Bafana and has played every minute in the last five matches.