South Africa

Cape Town to host 2024 Earthshot Prize, Prince William's award for environmental innovators

09 February 2024 - 14:50 By TimesLIVE
Cape Town will host five days of events for Earthshot Week 2024, which highlights groundbreaking environmental solutions. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com

The glamorous Earthshot Prize ceremony, at which five winners receive £1m each (R23.9m) for their work, will be held in South Africa for the first time, with Cape Town selected as host city.

The event will be held over five days in November, the Earthshot Prize organisers said.

The event highlights groundbreaking environmental solutions and brings together innovators, investors and philanthropists to drive the restoration and protection of the planet.

Britain's Prince William, who established the Earthshot Prize in 2020, has a long history with Africa. He chose Kenya to propose to Kate Middleton and has visited other countries for his Tusk wildlife charity, as well as holidaying on the continent several times. 

The Earthshot Prize organisers said tackling Africa's climate change challenges was a focus area.

"Despite contributing the least to global warming and having the lowest emissions, Africa is the most vulnerable continent to the impacts of climate change. In 2022 alone, more than 110-million people across Africa were directly affected by weather, climate, and water-related hazards," according to the World Meteorological Organization. 

"Nearly all African countries have committed to reducing their greenhouse gas emissions and building resilience. And with nearly 400 nominees for this year’s prize based in Africa, it is clear the continent has the trailblazing creativity and innovation needed to make a significant impact."

Last year's event was held in Singapore.

TimesLIVE

