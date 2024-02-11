Soccer

Ivory Coast and star striker Haller toughened by ‘facing the nightmare’

11 February 2024 - 15:36 By Mahlatse Mphahlele in Abidjan
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sebastien Haller celebrates scoring Ivory Coast's first goal in their Africa Cup of Nations semifinal against DR Congo at Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on February 7.
Sebastien Haller celebrates scoring Ivory Coast's first goal in their Africa Cup of Nations semifinal against DR Congo at Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on February 7.
Image: Reters/Luc Gnago

For Ivory Coast and their star striker and poster boy, Sébastien Haller, Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final against regional rivals Nigeria at Stade Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan (10pm SA time) will represent something of a second chance. 

Just over a year ago, Haller was diagnosed with cancer. In this Afcon his country somehow made it to the final despite having been on the brink of an embarrassing elimination in the group stages. 

The Elephants only managed to progress to the knockout stages as one of the four best third-placed finishers but went through the stages near flawlessly, eliminating defending champions Senegal, Mali and Democratic Republic of Congo. They might not have dominated all those games, but in keeping with a tournament characterised by the rise of upstarts, survived through sheer tenacity.

If the Elephants reclaim the continental trophy against bitter West African rivals Nigeria it will complete a remarkable comeback by Haller, who also missed their opening three group stage matches due to injury. 

Haller made his Afcon introduction coming off the bench to help Ivory Coast upset favourites Senegal on penalties in the last 16. He featured strongly in the dramatic 2-1 win over Mali in the quarterfinal and scored the lone goal in the semifinal against DR Congo to spark a nation into a frenzy. 

Looking ahead to the final, Haller admitted the past few months have not been easy for him but said he is focusing on the game and hopes they can topple the Super Eagles on Sunday. 

“The last one-and-a-half years have been challenging for myself, the family and everyone,” he said. 

“I have a feeling that no matter what you want to do something will always happen, so I just take everything step by step and just try to enjoy the moment and not to have any regrets.

“It is a great moment to be here and speak about the Africa Cup of Nations final. I hope I will be able to enjoy it on Sunday against Nigeria. I think it will take a few more months and years to realise what happened to me over the past few months.” 

Haller said sitting on the sidelines during the group stages was frustrating. 

“I started the tournament on the stands and I know how frustrating that is. But I made it with the support from everyone around me because they made me realise I was important.”

The big, physical 29-year-old Borussia Dortmund striker reflected on his journey undergoing chemotherapy. 

“To be honest it wasn't easy. I decided to spend my vacation here in the Ivory Coast to be able to prepare for the tournament.

“When you have something around your neck during treatment, it is complicated and there are so many questions that remain and you start doubting yourself. But fortunately I had family, teammates and a country that has supported me.”

Haller admitted he feels the pressure of being the man tasked with getting the goals for an expectant host nation. 

“I feel the pressure to score because I am a striker, but the responsibility must be taken by everyone and this is how football works. We have come from far and we went through trying times as a team, especially after the [4-0] defeat to Equatorial Guinea, so today we have that feeling we don’t have much to lose.

“We just want to give it our all, we were fortunate to have a second chance and we have to take it and make sure we have no regrets when we leave that pitch. I believe this is what has led to this; that we are tightly-knit group. We faced this nightmare of almost going out of the competition. 

The Elephants keen to complete their fairytale Afcon run at the expense of the Super Eagles

The heavy weight of an expectant host nation must be gnawing away in the back of the minds of Ivory Coast players as they approach the hugely ...
Sport
17 hours ago

“I am expecting a tough and physically demanding game. We know how the Nigerians play, it is up to us to cause them problems, use the defensive line wide and create space between the defenders and use their weaknesses.

“We went through trying times and what doesn't kill you only makes you stronger. That we experienced bad moments at the beginning of the tournament made us stronger.” 

Nigeria senior player and squad captain Ahmed Musa, who has not been fielded at Afcon, said the Super Eagles are determined to reclaim the trophy. 

“We are focused as a team and we will be executing our duties as best as we can to achieve our mission, and we are ready as a team to deliver for the fans,” the forward who plays for Turkish Süper Lig club Sivasspor said.

“The most important thing is for us to win the tournament because we are the most deserving up to now to win it.

“The Nigerian community deserves the happiness and unity that come with becoming Afcon champions.”

READ MORE

Hugo Broos commits to Bafana amid reports of Tunisia, Algeria interest

Amid reports of his prowess being sought by rival teams after steering South Africa to the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) bronze medal, Hugo Broos has ...
Sport
5 hours ago

New coach can join elite list if Ivory Coast win Cup of Nations

Ivory Coast interim coach Emerse Fae has a chance on Sunday to join an elite list of Africa Cup of Nations-winning managers just weeks after taking ...
Sport
1 day ago

Ivory Coast’s place in Cup of Nations final ends home misery

Ivory Coast ended almost two decades of home misery at the Africa Cup of Nations by becoming the first tournament hosts to reach the final since ...
Sport
2 days ago

London at the heart of Nigeria’s bid for Cup of Nations glory

Nigeria will have a strong London connection in Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final with key players born in Britain likely to line up ...
Sport
1 day ago

Penalties prince Ronwen carries Bafana to long-awaited Afcon medal

A closer analysis of Bafana Bafana’s run at this Africa Cup of Nations will reveal a team with two contrasting sides — one capable of playing ...
Sport
17 hours ago

BLOW BY BLOW | Williams shootout hero again as Bafana take bronze

All the action as Bafana Bafana meet Democratic Republic of the Congo in the Africa Cup of Nations third-place playoff at Stade ...
Sport
20 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Penalties prince Ronwen carries Bafana to long-awaited Afcon medal Soccer
  2. OPINION | Bafana Bafana: No trophy, but bigger prize Soccer
  3. This is how much Safa will earn for Bafana’s semifinal display at Afcon Soccer
  4. BLOW BY BLOW | Williams shootout hero again as Bafana take bronze Soccer
  5. Hugo Broos commits to Bafana amid reports of Tunisia, Algeria interest Soccer

Latest Videos

AFCON: South Africa beats DR Congo to finish third
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos after the bronze metal match