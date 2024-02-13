Man City ready to suffer in Copenhagen clash, says Guardiola

Manchester City are expecting a tight game in Tuesday's Champions League last-16 first leg tie against a fresh and competitive FC Copenhagen, manager Pep Guardiola said ahead of the match at the Parken Stadium.

Copenhagen, who finished second in Group A ahead of Manchester United and Galatasaray, trailing only Bayern Munich, return to competitive action after a two-month winter break.

City are on a 10-match winning run in all competitions but their Spanish coach is certainly not complacent as his side resume their European title defence.

“We have seen what [Copenhagen] can do against Man Utd and Galatasaray in a really tough group. When I saw what they did I thought 'wow',” Guardiola said on Monday.

“They will be starving to compete and full of energy. I don't know what their rhythm will be like but hopefully we will be at a good level to compete.

“We have to be prepared mentally. We have to be ready to suffer as it will be a tight game. Normally, my gut doesn't lie to me.”