Man City ready to suffer in Copenhagen clash, says Guardiola
Manchester City are expecting a tight game in Tuesday's Champions League last-16 first leg tie against a fresh and competitive FC Copenhagen, manager Pep Guardiola said ahead of the match at the Parken Stadium.
Copenhagen, who finished second in Group A ahead of Manchester United and Galatasaray, trailing only Bayern Munich, return to competitive action after a two-month winter break.
City are on a 10-match winning run in all competitions but their Spanish coach is certainly not complacent as his side resume their European title defence.
“We have seen what [Copenhagen] can do against Man Utd and Galatasaray in a really tough group. When I saw what they did I thought 'wow',” Guardiola said on Monday.
“They will be starving to compete and full of energy. I don't know what their rhythm will be like but hopefully we will be at a good level to compete.
“We have to be prepared mentally. We have to be ready to suffer as it will be a tight game. Normally, my gut doesn't lie to me.”
Guardiola's side are in good spirits after their top scorer Erling Haaland returned to action at the weekend, scoring twice in a 2-0 win over Everton after a two-month injury absence.
“He is so strong mentally — after one goal he wants a second one and then a third. We are delighted he is back after two months out,” the Spaniard said.
“You see his numbers in the Champions League, even [Lionel] Messi does not have these numbers at his age. It's unbelievable” he added of the 23-year-old striker who has scored 52 goals in 53 Champions appearances for City and Borussia Dortmund.
Guardiola had also had midfielder Kevin De Bruyne back in the side after five months out with a hamstring injury.
Real Madrid's injury crisis will add extra motivation for their last-16, first leg clash at RB Leipzig on Tuesday, manager Carlo Ancelotti said as they resume their bid for a record-extending 15th European Cup triumph.
Madrid, who lead the LaLiga table after one defeat in 24 league matches, head to the Bundesliga side with plenty of injury problems. Midfielder Jude Bellingham is the latest blow after being diagnosed with a sprain in his left ankle.
The 20-year-old England international has had a stunning season since his €103m move to the Santiago Bernabeu from Borussia Dortmund in June and has scored four goals in five Champions League matches.
Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defenders Eder Militao and David Alaba are long-term absentees with knee ligament injuries.
But Ancelotti is confident Real can overcome the setbacks.
“I never think about the ones that aren't here,” he said on Monday.
“There's no Bellingham, but without him, we won four out of four. These injuries have been an opportunity to be more motivated. We can do well against Leipzig.
“We're on a good run, motivated, in a competition that we like a lot ... ”
The German side are in fifth place in the Bundesliga.
“They are a strong opponent, they play intensely and with quality up front. We will play a complete game, especially defensively,” Ancelotti added.
“I see a solid [Real] team, serious, motivated, with a good atmosphere, nobody complains, everyone contributes ...
“Everything is going well so far, despite all the difficulties we've had ... It was thanks to the character of the players.”
Ancelotti was also asked about Real stalwart Toni Kroos' future at the club, as the 34-year-old German midfielder's contract expires in June.
“Whatever he decides, you have to respect it. One, I think, has to leave it at the top. This year he can be, or next year, I don't know, because his performance has always been good,” said the Italian.
Uefa Champions League last 16 first leg matches (SA times) —
Tuesday:
FC Copenhagen v Manchester City (10pm)
RB Leipzig v Real Madrid (10pm)
Wednesday:
SS Lazio v Bayern Munich (10pm)
Paris Saint-Germain v Real Sociedad (10pm)