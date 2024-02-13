Soccer

Man City ready to suffer in Copenhagen clash, says Guardiola

13 February 2024 - 19:21 By Janina Nuno Rios and Pearl Josephine Nazare
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during training at the Etihad Campus in Manchester on Monday.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during training at the Etihad Campus in Manchester on Monday.
Image: Reuters/Lee Smith

Manchester City are expecting a tight game in Tuesday's Champions League last-16 first leg tie against a fresh and competitive FC Copenhagen, manager Pep Guardiola said ahead of the match at the Parken Stadium.

Copenhagen, who finished second in Group A ahead of Manchester United and Galatasaray, trailing only Bayern Munich, return to competitive action after a two-month winter break.

City are on a 10-match winning run in all competitions but their Spanish coach is certainly not complacent as his side resume their European title defence.

“We have seen what [Copenhagen] can do against Man Utd and Galatasaray in a really tough group. When I saw what they did I thought 'wow',” Guardiola said on Monday.

“They will be starving to compete and full of energy. I don't know what their rhythm will be like but hopefully we will be at a good level to compete.

“We have to be prepared mentally. We have to be ready to suffer as it will be a tight game. Normally, my gut doesn't lie to me.”

Guardiola's side are in good spirits after their top scorer Erling Haaland returned to action at the weekend, scoring twice in a 2-0 win over Everton after a two-month injury absence.

“He is so strong mentally — after one goal he wants a second one and then a third. We are delighted he is back after two months out,” the Spaniard said.

“You see his numbers in the Champions League, even [Lionel] Messi does not have these numbers at his age. It's unbelievable” he added of the 23-year-old striker who has scored 52 goals in 53 Champions appearances for City and Borussia Dortmund.

Guardiola had also had midfielder Kevin De Bruyne back in the side after five months out with a hamstring injury. 

Real Madrid's injury crisis will add extra motivation for their last-16, first leg clash at RB Leipzig on Tuesday, manager Carlo Ancelotti said as they resume their bid for a record-extending 15th European Cup triumph.

Madrid, who lead the LaLiga table after one defeat in 24 league matches, head to the Bundesliga side with plenty of injury problems. Midfielder Jude Bellingham is the latest blow after being diagnosed with a sprain in his left ankle.

The 20-year-old England international has had a stunning season since his €103m move to the Santiago Bernabeu from Borussia Dortmund in June and has scored four goals in five Champions League matches.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defenders Eder Militao and David Alaba are long-term absentees with knee ligament injuries.

But Ancelotti is confident Real can overcome the setbacks.

“I never think about the ones that aren't here,” he said on Monday.

“There's no Bellingham, but without him, we won four out of four. These injuries have been an opportunity to be more motivated. We can do well against Leipzig.

“We're on a good run, motivated, in a competition that we like a lot ... ”

The German side are in fifth place in the Bundesliga.

“They are a strong opponent, they play intensely and with quality up front. We will play a complete game, especially defensively,” Ancelotti added.

“I see a solid [Real] team, serious, motivated, with a good atmosphere, nobody complains, everyone contributes ...

“Everything is going well so far, despite all the difficulties we've had ... It was thanks to the character of the players.”

Ancelotti was also asked about Real stalwart Toni Kroos' future at the club, as the 34-year-old German midfielder's contract expires in June.

“Whatever he decides, you have to respect it. One, I think, has to leave it at the top. This year he can be, or next year, I don't know, because his performance has always been good,” said the Italian.

Uefa Champions League last 16 first leg matches (SA times) —

Tuesday:

FC Copenhagen v Manchester City (10pm)

RB Leipzig v Real Madrid (10pm)

Wednesday:

SS Lazio v Bayern Munich (10pm)

Paris Saint-Germain v Real Sociedad (10pm)

READ MORE

‘Honestly, I am not happy’: Bafana coach Broos wants clarity on Foster

Finding a replacement for Themba Zwane and reaching finality on the Lyle Foster matter are among the top priorities for Bafana Bafana coach Hugo ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Kings of Africa: Elephants charge to Afcon title against Nigeria

They sang incessantly for the duration of the match and beat the drums loud to create deafening noise that shook the stadium to its foundations.
Sport
1 day ago

London at the heart of Nigeria’s bid for Afcon glory

Nigeria will have a strong London connection in Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final with key players born in Britain likely to line up ...
Sport
2 days ago

McTominay nets late winner to lift Manchester United to 2-1 win at Aston Villa

Super sub Scott McTominay scored a late winner as Manchester United continued to inch up the Premier League table with a 2-1 win at Aston Villa on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Arsenal smash six past woeful West Ham to send title message

Arsenal exacted sweet revenge on West Ham United with a 6-0 away thrashing to stay right in the thick of the Premier League title race on Sunday, ...
Sport
2 days ago

Ivory Coast and star striker Haller toughened by ‘facing the nightmare’

For Ivory Coast and their star striker and poster boy, Sébastien Haller, Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final against regional rivals Nigeria ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. ‘Honestly, I am not happy’: Bafana coach Broos wants clarity on Foster Soccer
  2. Safa making plans for Bafana’s reception after Afcon heroics Soccer
  3. POLL | Will you go to the airport to give Bafana Bafana a heroes’ welcome? Soccer
  4. Ronwen Williams wins Afcon's best keeper award, Bafana get Fair Play Soccer
  5. Bvuma reveals how close he came to throwing in the towel at Kaizer Chiefs Soccer

Latest Videos

DA's Steenhuisen lays charges against ANC's Paul Mashatile
Marathon world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum dies in a car crash