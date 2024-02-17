Downs held 1-1 by 10-man Bucs at Loftus
Though Mamelodi Sundowns couldn’t complete a second successive league double over Orlando Pirates they will be happy to have maintained their unbeaten run this season and stretch their lead to a nine-point lead in the DStv Premiership.
This is after Sundowns played to a 1-1 draw with a 10-man Pirates at Loftus Stadium in a game that was opened for any of these sides to take in the last 20 minutes.
Pirates' midfielder Timm Miguel put his side under immense pressure for getting a red card after committing a silly foul a few minutes after the restart.
Miguel had earned his first yellow after rough tackling his former Pirates teammate Thembinkosi Lorch in the eighth minute.
He gave referee Thando Ndzandzeka no option but to give him a second yellow and send him off after blocking Sundowns' goalkeeper Ronwen Williams from distributing the ball after a corner kick in the 53rd minute.
Rulani Mokwena who is yet to be beaten in 35 league matches since he took over as Sundowns head coach in October 2022, introduced another debutant for Sundowns, the new signing Matias Esquivel for Lorch after the hour mark.
The Argentine had some good touches on the ball and took one good shot at goal, though wayward, before his South American teammate from Chile, Marcelo Allende opened the scoring for the Brazilian with a piledriver just outside the area in the 73rd minute.
The Sundowns’ lead, however, lasted for only four minutes as defender Abdelmounaim Boutouil was judged to have fouled Tapelo Xoki, the same player who beat Williams from the spot.
The first 45 minutes were very cagey, but Pirates were a better team in terms of shots on goal with the two that came from Bafana Bafana striker Evidence Makgopa and one from Xoki. Those shots were, however, not good enough to trouble Williams.
The big talking point though was Mokwena’s decision to start the match with Lorch who left Pirates for Sundowns in a shock move in January.
Ironically, it was Lorch who produced one the better shots that Sundowns had in the first half.
Pirates did well to not give Sundowns space to launch their build ups from the back.
Makgopa, Monnapule Saleng and Patrick Maswanganyi did well in pressing Sundowns from the top and this resulted in Sundowns strikers Peter Shalulile and Lucas Riberio not getting the usual supply from the likes of Thapelo Morena, Siphelele Mkhulise and Allende, the Sundowns midfielders who had to outplay Pirates’ Timm and Makhehlene Makhaula if they were to feed their strikers.
Overall, Sundowns didn’t have a good game as the final stats showed they only had one shot (Allende’s goal) on target in the seven chances that they created while Pirates came close on five occasions in the nine shots that they had.
While Sundowns will be happy with the point in what was their third draw in 15 league matches, for Pirates the stalemate doesn’t help their course as they remain on the 5th spot with 26 points after 17 matches - two more than Sundowns who now have a whooping 13-point over them.