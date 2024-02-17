Downs held 1-1 by 10-man Bucs at Loftus

Though Mamelodi Sundowns couldn’t complete a second successive league double over Orlando Pirates they will be happy to have maintained their unbeaten run this season and stretch their lead to a nine-point lead in the DStv Premiership.

This is after Sundowns played to a 1-1 draw with a 10-man Pirates at Loftus Stadium in a game that was opened for any of these sides to take in the last 20 minutes.

Pirates' midfielder Timm Miguel put his side under immense pressure for getting a red card after committing a silly foul a few minutes after the restart.

Miguel had earned his first yellow after rough tackling his former Pirates teammate Thembinkosi Lorch in the eighth minute.

He gave referee Thando Ndzandzeka no option but to give him a second yellow and send him off after blocking Sundowns' goalkeeper Ronwen Williams from distributing the ball after a corner kick in the 53rd minute.