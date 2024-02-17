Soccer

Swallows' problems continue as Birds suffer another loss at home to Polokwane

17 February 2024 - 17:52 By sazi hadebe at Dobsonville Stadium
Douglas Mapfumo of Polokwane City challenges Kwanda Mngonyama of Morioka Swallows during DStv Premiership 2023/24 match at Dobsonville Stadium on on the 17 February 2024.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Beleaguered Moroka Swallows suffered a 1-0 loss to Polokwane City in their first match in 2024 at the Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday. 

This was a first DStv Premiership outing the Dube Birds played since being fined R1m by the Premier Soccer League for not honouring their last two league matches against Mamelodi Sundowns and Lamontville Golden Arrows in December.  

The PSL’s disciplinary committee punished Swallows by docking them six points while awarding the same points to Sundowns and Arrows. 

In response the Swallows management fired 22 of their players as they blamed them for the games they didn’t play after the players demanded that they’re paid their December salaries before the end of the month. 

But some Swallows players, including Nigerian goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi appeared to smoke a peace pipe with the club as they featured in Saturday’s match.

Others who were fired but started in yesterday’s match are Lantshene Phalane, Tlakusani Mthethwa, Kwanda Mngonyama, Lindokuhle Mtshali and Falakhe Tshanini.  

On the field, this match appeared to be headed for a goalless draw until Mokibelo Ramabu pounced and finished a rebound from a ball that Akpeyi failed to hold on to in the 58th minute. 

Swallows had looked the more threatening side, especially on the left flank where they had Letsie Kaopene operating.  

The defeat dragged Swallows to the bottom half of the table as they’ve now lost six and drew two of their last eight league outings. 

Polokwane moved to seventh spot with 24 points from 17 games as they look good enough to secure their place in the Premiership after their promotion at the start of the current campaign.

