Swallows' problems continue as Birds suffer another loss at home to Polokwane

Beleaguered Moroka Swallows suffered a 1-0 loss to Polokwane City in their first match in 2024 at the Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday.

This was a first DStv Premiership outing the Dube Birds played since being fined R1m by the Premier Soccer League for not honouring their last two league matches against Mamelodi Sundowns and Lamontville Golden Arrows in December.

The PSL’s disciplinary committee punished Swallows by docking them six points while awarding the same points to Sundowns and Arrows.

In response the Swallows management fired 22 of their players as they blamed them for the games they didn’t play after the players demanded that they’re paid their December salaries before the end of the month.

But some Swallows players, including Nigerian goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi appeared to smoke a peace pipe with the club as they featured in Saturday’s match.

Others who were fired but started in yesterday’s match are Lantshene Phalane, Tlakusani Mthethwa, Kwanda Mngonyama, Lindokuhle Mtshali and Falakhe Tshanini.