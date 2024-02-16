Sport

WATCH | Sundowns vs Pirates – PSL is back: Arena Sports Show Ep 6

16 February 2024 - 14:33 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
In the sixth episode of the Arena Sports Show, Sizwe Mabena, Mahlatse Mphahlele and Clauiee Grace Mpanza are joined by journalist Tshepang Mailwane to review Afcon and look at the resumption of the DStv Premiership.  

From soccer and rugby to cricket and netball, experts dissect the major talking points behind every big match during the exciting new Arena Sports Show.

Bold and daring, this weekly web series is hosted by Vision View Sports Radio’s Mpanza.

TimesLIVE 

