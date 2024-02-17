Stormers pile more misery on Sharks

Though they were without much of their star power, the Stormers again reminded what they are capable of as a collective in this 25-21 United Rugby Championship win.

That they would serve that dose of reality here on the Sharks of course holds much irony.

The Sharks have spent much to create a vibe and though there is much dancing in the aisles there was not much by way of grunt to help lift the embattled team.

The Stormers kicked, passed, and significantly, tackled with greater precision. They made the more determined start, got away and kept the Sharks at bay.

In attack the visitors displayed greater cohesion against a team that made frenzied forays in the second half when the dice had to be rolled.

Though they delivered a spirited second half the Sharks remain a work in progress.

This week, before they suffered their ninth defeat in 10 URC starts, they put up a brave face emphasising their confidence in the men at the tiller.

Head coach John Plumtree has the backing of those above him and he too expressed the belief that things will take a turn for the better.

Arriving at a franchise in strife is not new to the Kiwi coach. He recalled the time when the Sharks had little going for them at the start of 2007. Things turned around quickly however as they secured a home final before suffering a painful defeat to the Bulls.

He also recalled how TJ Perenara, Julian Savea, Ardie Savea, Dan Coles and Co were serial underperformers when he joined the Hurricanes in 2015. A year later they lifted the Super Rugby trophy after beating the Lions in a home final.

Plumtree is convinced the Sharks will be better too and indeed in patches there were encouraging signs against the Stormers.