Stormers pile more misery on Sharks
Though they were without much of their star power, the Stormers again reminded what they are capable of as a collective in this 25-21 United Rugby Championship win.
That they would serve that dose of reality here on the Sharks of course holds much irony.
The Sharks have spent much to create a vibe and though there is much dancing in the aisles there was not much by way of grunt to help lift the embattled team.
The Stormers kicked, passed, and significantly, tackled with greater precision. They made the more determined start, got away and kept the Sharks at bay.
In attack the visitors displayed greater cohesion against a team that made frenzied forays in the second half when the dice had to be rolled.
Though they delivered a spirited second half the Sharks remain a work in progress.
This week, before they suffered their ninth defeat in 10 URC starts, they put up a brave face emphasising their confidence in the men at the tiller.
Head coach John Plumtree has the backing of those above him and he too expressed the belief that things will take a turn for the better.
Arriving at a franchise in strife is not new to the Kiwi coach. He recalled the time when the Sharks had little going for them at the start of 2007. Things turned around quickly however as they secured a home final before suffering a painful defeat to the Bulls.
He also recalled how TJ Perenara, Julian Savea, Ardie Savea, Dan Coles and Co were serial underperformers when he joined the Hurricanes in 2015. A year later they lifted the Super Rugby trophy after beating the Lions in a home final.
Plumtree is convinced the Sharks will be better too and indeed in patches there were encouraging signs against the Stormers.
HT | 🦈 SHA 7-15 STO ⛈
Warrick Gelant shows exactly why the DHL Stormers wanted to bring him back to Cape Town 🤩
📺 Stream #SHAvSTO live: https://t.co/bDeiretgWP#OriginRound pic.twitter.com/x5mRFXvN5S
The visitors however know what they want and how to achieve it.
They posed many questions of the Sharks defence early on, primarily through heavy hitters like Neethling Fouche, Joseph Dweba, Ruben van Heerden, Evan Roos and Co.
Territorially they held a significant advantage and they probed and prodded with much intent. They also had an overwhelming share of the possession and ultimately their dominance paid dividends.
Gradually too their backs were leaving their footprint. After sustained attack Ben Loader's superb gather from a Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu cross kick helped put Dweba on a hot trot for the tryline.
It was a stunning strike on the back of toil, endeavour and inventiveness.
The same can be said of their second try when fullback Warrick Gelant chipped deftly over over the advancing defence. He regathered and sent scrumhalf Paul de Wet on his merry way.
As the Sharks started seeing more of the ball Aphelele Fassi gradually got into his stride.
Nché was rewarded for his commitment to the cause but the Sharks failed to initially build on that momentum.
Significantly, it were the Stormers who struck a telling blow after the break when Loader went over in the corner for a converted try.
The Sharks grew more desperate and made significant gains in possession and territory but the Stormers' defence mostly stood firm.
Flank James Venter and hooker Bongi Mbonambi were try scorers on the back of blunt force and though the Sharks played themselves back onto contention it was the Stormers' collective will that ultimately kept them an arm's length away.
Scorers
Sharks (7) 21 - Tries: Ox Nché, James Venter, Bongi Mbonambi. Conversions: Curwin Bosch, Siya Masuku (2)
Stormers (15) 25 - Tries: Joseph Dweba, Paul de Wet, Ben Loader Conversions: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (2) Penalties: Feinberg-Mngomezulu (2)