POLL | Are Kaizer Chiefs heading for a decade without a trophy?

The disappointment of Kaizer Chiefs fans has been palpable on social media after the Naturena squad lost to lower division team Milford FC and were booted out of the Nedbank Cup.
Chiefs and Milford went to penalty shoot-outs where AmaKhosi were dealt a 5-4 blow on Sunday.
Milford goalkeeper Siphamandla Hleza's star was shining on Sunday when he stopped a penalty effort from Amakhosi striker Ranga Chivaviro in extra time.
Chiefs missed chances throughout the 90 minutes, especially in the second 45. Milford were reduced to 10 men when right-back Vusumuzi Mthabela received a second booking in the 121st minute.
For Chiefs, who are battling in sixth place in the DStv Premiership, the result confirmed the ailing Soweto giants will go to a staggering ninth season without silverware. The cold, harsh reality Amakhosi must face is that they are on the verge of going a decade without a trophy if they cannot get their act together in 2024-25.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
