Arteta delighted with summer signings as Arsenal hit Sheffield for six

Arsenal's close-season signings have added a new dimension to the squad and are helping their teammates reach a higher level, manager Mikel Arteta said after their 6-0 Premier League win over Sheffield United on Monday.

Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, signed from West Ham United and Chelsea in the summer, were among the scorers as Arsenal matched their biggest Premier League away win with a free-scoring display at Bramall Lane.

Arsenal have won their last seven league games and are third with 61 points, two points behind leaders Liverpool.

Asked if the players signed in the summer had helped Arsenal hit top gear at the right time, Arteta said: “Yes for sure.

“Obviously picking the right players that could bring something that we didn't have to the squad, and they're certainly doing that and improving every single player, and the mechanisms and culture around the team.