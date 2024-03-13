'Yeye' Letsholonyane drafted into SA men’s U20 technical team

Former Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs star midfielder Reneilwe “Yeye” Letsholonyane has been drafted into the technical team of the South African U20 men’s national team (Amajita) to work with head coach Raymond Mdaka.

Also part of the technical team are Donald Mojaki (Sol Plaatje University) and Karabo Mogudi (University of Johannesburg, Varsity Cup) and they will work under the guidance of Safa technical director Walter Steenbok.

Letsholonyane, who also played for Jomo Cosmos, SuperSport United, Highlands Park and TS Galaxy during his illustrious career that includes a league and cup double winner with Amakhosi, holds the Caf A licence, the second-highest coaching badge.

This means he qualifies to be a head coach in the DStv Premiership with his A licence if the South African Football Association (Safa) succeeds in its plan to impose minimum requirements on top-flight coaches.