Soccer

SuperSport defender ‘Tyson’ Hlatshwayo wants to see young Ime Okon play for Bafana

22 March 2024 - 09:30
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
SuperSport United defender Thulani Hlatshwayo wants to see Ime Okon, who qualifies for Nigeria through his father, play for Bafana Bafana.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

SuperSport United defender Thulani “Tyson” Hlatshwayo has joined a growing list of personalities urging South Africa to be decisive and secure the future of highly rated youngster Ime Okon. 

Okon, 20, who is one of the breakthrough young stars for United this season together with Shandre Campbell, holds dual citizenship because his father is Nigerian and his mother is South African. 

He has been named in provisional squads a few times by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos but is yet to earn a cap despite having made 18 appearances in the DStv Premiership. 

The tall central defender has tasted continental football with six appearances in the Confederation Cup, and he could be a good replacement for the likes of Mothobi Mvala, Grant Kekana and Siyanda Xulu. 

“I have told him he needs to stay in South Africa because it will be difficult for him to crack the Nigeria national team,” said Hlatshwayo. 

“To be able to crack the Nigerian national team, he needs to play in Europe — but we need him in Bafana Bafana. When you look at our centre backs, Mothobi Mvala has injuries, there is also Grant Kekana and Siyanda Xulu — and I read Siyabonga Ngezana had an issue with his travel documents, but I don’t know what is happening there. 

“His father is from Nigeria and mother from South Africa. He grew up here, he studied here and coach Gavin Hunt took him from Randburg Football Club. He is South African and he speaks Afrikaans.” 

Hlatshwayo said there is banter among players whenever South Africa plays against Nigeria and he has jokingly threatened not to help him if he supports the Super Eagles against Bafana. 

“Every time there is Afcon, when Nigeria is playing he is with Nigeria and when South Africa is playing against Nigeria we have a lot of banter in the team. I told him I am going to stop helping him if he chose to play for Nigeria because there are things in his game that need to be polished.  

“The more he plays, the more experience he is going to get and he will do well. I don't know if it has something to do with him being young but he is quick and strong and we complement one another very well.” 

