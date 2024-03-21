Exciting Pirates attacker Relebohile Mofokeng happy with his progress
A young man of a few words, all exciting Orlando Pirates attacker Relebohile Mofokeng wants is to keep on improving as a footballer and as a human being.
Speaking at his graduation from the Premier Soccer League and MultiChoice Player Transition Programme at Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) in Illovo, Johannesburg, Mofokeng said he is like a sponge that is absorbing information from senior players and coaches at critical stage of his career.
This season, Mofokeng, 19, has been one of the standout performers for the Buccaneers with 25 appearances in all competitions, though he has been lean on the goals, with only two.
He competes in the attacking department with the likes of Tshegofatso Mabasa, Deon Hotto, Patrick Maswanganyi, Zakhele Lepasa, Kermit Erasmus and Evidence Makgopa.
Many have called for his inclusion in Bafana Bafana but national coach Hugo Broos has so far resisted a call-up for the player.
“I am happy with my progress because I am learning from older guys in the team,” Mofokeng said, asked about his progress.
A lot of players in his position would struggle with the weight of expectation of breaking through at a big club but Mofokeng said he is taking everything in his stride.
“I don't feel any pressure, my focus is to keep on improving and fighting for my position in the team because there is competition and I also want to focus on becoming a better person.”
Asked about the importance of the three-month business-orientated Player Transition Programme, Mofokeng, the youngest player on the programme said, it has given him ideas on planning for life after football and for managing his finances while playing.
“It was a good learning process for me being because I learnt from experienced players like Thulani 'Tyson' Hlatshwayo and Ramahlwe Mphahlele.
“This programme is about creating the right path for us as players so that we know what to do after football and not making the same mistakes that were done by those who came before us.”
Other players among the 26 graduates were Kamohelo Mokotjo, Daniel Akpeyi, Reyaad Piterse, Andile Mabnjwa, Kabelo Mahlasela, Mxolisi Macuphu and Sandile Mthethwa.