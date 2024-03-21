Exciting Pirates attacker Relebohile Mofokeng happy with his progress

A young man of a few words, all exciting Orlando Pirates attacker Relebohile Mofokeng wants is to keep on improving as a footballer and as a human being.

Speaking at his graduation from the Premier Soccer League and MultiChoice Player Transition Programme at Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) in Illovo, Johannesburg, Mofokeng said he is like a sponge that is absorbing information from senior players and coaches at critical stage of his career.

This season, Mofokeng, 19, has been one of the standout performers for the Buccaneers with 25 appearances in all competitions, though he has been lean on the goals, with only two.

He competes in the attacking department with the likes of Tshegofatso Mabasa, Deon Hotto, Patrick Maswanganyi, Zakhele Lepasa, Kermit Erasmus and Evidence Makgopa.

Many have called for his inclusion in Bafana Bafana but national coach Hugo Broos has so far resisted a call-up for the player.