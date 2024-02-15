Soccer

‘That’s my son’: Deputy minister Pinky Kekana a proud mom as Bafana defender brings Afcon medal home

15 February 2024 - 14:49 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Deputy minister in the presidency Pinky Kekana and her son, Bafana Bafana defender Grant Kekana, celebrate the team's strong showing at Afcon 2023.
Deputy minister in the presidency Pinky Kekana and her son, Bafana Bafana defender Grant Kekana, celebrate the team's strong showing at Afcon 2023.
Image: Pinky Kekana

Not every mother lives to see their son fulfil dreams of showcasing their talent on continental stages. Deputy minister in the Presidency Pinky Kekana has been beaming with pride after her son, Bafana Bafana defender Grant Kekana, was part of the national squad that reached the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) semifinals, a first in 24 years. 

The national team returned from Ivory Coast on Wednesday and showcased their bronze medals in front of hundreds of soccer fans at OR Tambo International Airport. One of Grant's first stops was visiting his mother and having a proud moment with his family. 

“My family and I welcomed home my son, Grant Kekana, a defender in the Afcon. As a proud mother and South African citizen, I extend my utmost pride to the team for representing our nation with distinction. May this success mark the start of many more achievements,” she said.

The deputy minister has not been shy to show love for her son during the tournament. In an interview on the state of the nation address (Sona) red carpet, she told Newzroom Afrika she wore a white dress to show she was at peace after Grant received a red card during a heated game against Nigeria. Kekana was ousted from the game in the 115th minute and missed the game against DR Congo. 

“My son got a red card, and he took it not for the team but for SA. I am happy with Bafana’s performance. They are coming so right. Thanks to the coach and government for supporting our boys,” she said. 

Grant showed appreciation for his mother's love as well, describing her as his “rock and first supporter”. 

“I always call her imbokodo because she has been my rock. She is the only person who has ever bought me soccer boots, the first person to believe in me and allow me to chase my dreams,” he said. 

Having a mother who was a teacher, the Sundowns player said she was always stern about him finishing school before pursuing his sports career.

“The only thing she wanted from me was to finish school because all her siblings struggled to finish school. She has always been in my corner and has been my No 1 supporter.” 

The son and mother have a good relationship, although Grant said they sometimes have disagreements. 

“As much as it looks good on camera and stuff, we are always fighting — and it is because she always wants the best for me. I am just happy she was happy. I know she told all her colleagues, ‘my son’ this, ‘my son’ that. It is good that one is just able to show her that all the belief [she has] shown me through the years, this is what it has come to.

“She has been calling me every day saying, You guys can do this, you are making us proud.’ It is good to hear that because she started this journey with me, and for her to see me on the continental stage doing my thing, I think she realises that all the sacrifices she had done for me paid off.” 

MORE:

WATCH | ‘The fact that Danny must go still remains’: Malema on Safa boss

Bafana Bafana’s bronze medal at the Africa Cup of Nations has not altered EFF leader Julius Malema’s opposition to Danny Jordaan’s presidency of ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘Ask the players’, says Safa president Jordaan on Bafana’s Afcon bonuses

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan is still keeping mum on how much the association will pay in bonuses to the Bafana ...
Sport
1 day ago

Grant Kekana wants Hugo Broos to continue coaching Bafana

Bafana Bafana defender Grant Kekana would like to see coach Hugo Broos continue with his job to help them qualify for the 2026 Fifa World Cup.
Sport
6 days ago

Tournament ratings: how each player fared as Bafana won Afcon bronze

The squad surpassed all expectations and will return home this week with their heads held high
Sport
3 days ago

Ethics committee wants Pinky Kekana reprimanded for R170k she got from Edwin Sodi

Deputy minister in the presidency Pinky Kekana faces a reprimand from the National Assembly for not declaring R170,000 she received from ...
Politics
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘We knew Bafana were arriving at 4am and the place would be empty’: EFF leader ... Soccer
  2. ‘Ask the players’, says Safa president Jordaan on Bafana’s Afcon bonuses Soccer
  3. More schedule challenges for SA20 in the next year: Graeme Smith Cricket
  4. ‘Honestly, I am not happy’: Bafana coach Broos wants clarity on Foster Soccer
  5. SA Rugby partially in the market but Boks not for sale Rugby

Latest Videos

DA mp slams Lucas' 'load-shedding is not the end of world' comment
Bafana Bafana receive rapturous welcome on their return home