Soccer

‘Bra Stan’ Tshabalala recovering after he was shot by burglars

21 March 2024 - 19:13
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former Bafana Bafana coach Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala is recovering at home after he was shot by burglars.
Former Bafana Bafana coach Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala is recovering at home after he was shot by burglars.
Image: Gallo Images/Papi Morake

Former Bafana Bafana coach Stanley ‘Screamer’ Tshabalala is recovering after he was shot by burglars at his home on Wednesday. 

This was confirmed in a statement released by family spokesperson Thato Matuka, through his company Brand Arc, on Thursday afternoon. He added the matter is subject to a police investigation. 

“Former Bafana Bafana Stanley ‘Screamer’ Tshabalala was shot following a burglary at his residence at midday on Wednesday, March 20. The matter has been reported and is currently in the hands of the South African Police Service (SAPS). 

“The family would like to thank the public for their messages of support during this time, the SAPS and neighbours for their swift and prompt response. The family has further requested privacy while ‘Bra Stan’ recovers,” the statement said. 

READ MORE

‘Safa has collapsed completely’: Ria Ledwaba calls for Fifa intervention

Former South African Football Association (Safa) vice-president Ria Ledwaba launched another broadside at the embattled custodian of football and its ...
Sport
1 day ago

Ria Ledwaba issues rallying cry to Doctor Khumalo, legends, fans on Safa

Former South African Football Association (Safa) vice-president Ria Ledwaba says the legends and supporters have the power to stop the rot at the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Exciting Pirates attacker Relebohile Mofokeng happy with his progress

A young man of a few words, all exciting Orlando Pirates attacker Relebohile Mofokeng wants is to keep on improving as a footballer and as a human ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Bra Stan’ Tshabalala recovering after he was shot by burglars Soccer
  2. Ria Ledwaba issues rallying cry to Doctor Khumalo, legends, fans on Safa Soccer
  3. ‘Safa has collapsed completely’: Ria Ledwaba calls for Fifa intervention Soccer
  4. From the classroom to the IPL, SA teen Maphaka’s rapid rise continues Cricket
  5. Makeshift Bafana held to disappointing draw by minnows Andorra Soccer

Latest Videos

Steenhuisen points out raid on speaker's house to president on parliament
South Africa water shortage: Rationing emergency imposed as taps run dry