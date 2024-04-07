Soccer

Havertz having a huge impact, says Arsenal boss Arteta

07 April 2024 - 09:46 By Martyn Herman
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta celebrates with Kai Havertz after their Premier League win against Brighton & Hove Albion at The Falmer Stadium in Brighton on Saturday.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta celebrates with Kai Havertz after their Premier League win against Brighton & Hove Albion at The Falmer Stadium in Brighton on Saturday.
Image: Reuters/Dylan Martinez

Kai Havertz has emerged as an unlikely key man in Arsenal's bid for their first Premier League title for 20 years, producing the kind of performances that made him one of Europe's most sought-after forwards — but that he lacked earlier this season.

The former Chelsea player looked like a square peg in a round hole in his first couple of months in an Arsenal shirt and took 10 appearances to mark his first goal.

But he is now proving to be the fulcrum in Arsenal's attack and scored his side's second goal in a 3-0 win at Brighton and Hove Albion that sent them back to the top on Saturday.

It took his tally to 10 goals in all competitions for the Gunners, and the German will play a pivotal role in Arsenal's attempt to edge out Manchester City and Liverpool in the title race.

“He's certainly having a huge impact on the team. His overall performances have been really good and now his numbers for goal contributions are really high,” manager Mikel Arteta told reporters. “He needs to maintain that.

“I think his understanding with the attacking players was superb. I think they had real purpose and connection and a lot of clarity on where to attack and we created many chances.”

Havertz was voted man of the match at Brighton, a far cry from the beginning of the season when his role looked unclear and Arsenal's fans were slow to warm to him.

“Obviously he is in a very different moment. He has some fantastic players around him and we have tried to create the right environment for him,” Arteta said of the 24-year-old.

“I think it's very important for any player, that they feel confident and we hopefully give him the love he needs. He has the admiration of the rest of the players and staff at the club and now the supporters of our club, for sure.”

With some tough away games to come, including a trip to Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the month, Arsenal's form on the road gives cause for optimism.

They have not conceded in five away games and have scored 20 goals in those games, but the win at Brighton was especially impressive as the south coast side had not lost at home since August.

“This is a really, really tough place to come and win but also in the manner and the formula we have done it. Hopefully yes, we can carry on doing what we are doing,” Arteta said. 

Reuters

READ MORE

Arsenal ease past Brighton to return to top of the table

Arsenal maintained their Premier League title charge as goals by Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard secured a masterful 3-0 victory at ...
Sport
13 hours ago

Young Africans allege possible match-fixing during Champions League match against Sundowns

Young Africans of Tanzania have lodged a letter of contest to the Confederation of African Football claiming possible match-fixing and an ...
Sport
17 hours ago

'We wuz robbed,' claims infuriated Yanga coach Gamondi after controversial loss to Sundowns

It was a tale of two coaches at a controversial Champions League clash at Loftus on Friday night.
Sport
1 day ago

Liverpool must stay perfect to win Premier League title says Klopp

Liverpool must have a perfect record for the rest of the season, starting with Sunday's trip to bitter rivals Manchester United, if they are to pip ...
Sport
1 day ago

Liverpool back on top as late goals seal win over Sheffield United

Liverpool reclaimed the Premier league lead in an enthralling title race as Alexis Mac Allister's thunderbolt and a late header by Cody Gakpo secured ...
Sport
2 days ago

Ten Hag blames poor decisions for Man United’s shock defeat to Chelsea

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag expressed frustration and blamed costly mistakes and poor decision-making for his side conceding two ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Young Africans allege possible match-fixing during Champions League match ... Soccer
  2. Shaun Potgieter destroys Keaton Gomes to end his reign as SA heavyweight ... Sport
  3. Ronwen Williams the hero again as Sundowns advance to Champions League ... Soccer
  4. Chiefs stunned by Chippa in East London Soccer
  5. Tshegofatso Mabasa nets hat-trick as Pirates thrash woeful Arrows Soccer

Latest Videos

Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show
Mauricio Pochettino says last-gasp win over Man United can be 'turning point'