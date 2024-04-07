Havertz having a huge impact, says Arsenal boss Arteta

Kai Havertz has emerged as an unlikely key man in Arsenal's bid for their first Premier League title for 20 years, producing the kind of performances that made him one of Europe's most sought-after forwards — but that he lacked earlier this season.

The former Chelsea player looked like a square peg in a round hole in his first couple of months in an Arsenal shirt and took 10 appearances to mark his first goal.

But he is now proving to be the fulcrum in Arsenal's attack and scored his side's second goal in a 3-0 win at Brighton and Hove Albion that sent them back to the top on Saturday.

It took his tally to 10 goals in all competitions for the Gunners, and the German will play a pivotal role in Arsenal's attempt to edge out Manchester City and Liverpool in the title race.