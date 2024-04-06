'We wuz robbed,' claims infuriated Yanga coach Gamondi after controversial loss to Sundowns
It was a tale of two coaches at a controversial Champions League clash at Loftus on Friday night.
Young Africans coach Miguel Gamondi felt he was “robbed” by VAR operators while his Mamelodi Sundowns counterpart Rulani Mokwena basked in the glory of a second successive Champions League semifinal qualification.
What was a tense Champions League quarterfinal second leg at a packed Loftus, was dominated by a moment of controversy in the second half when what looked like a legitimate goal by Stephane Aziz Ki was disallowed.
Gamondi strongly questioned why Mauritian referee Dahane Beida did not go to the VAR monitor to watch the incident and satisfy himself before sticking to his decision that it was not a goal.
With the match having ended 0-0 after 180 minutes of football in Dar es Salaam and Pretoria, Sundowns ultimately prevailed 3-2 after shoot-outs where Ronwen Williams was the hero for saving two penalties.
“I don’t want to talk any more because I think everybody saw what happened here,” said a visibly infuriated Gamondi.
“Is there somebody here in this room who can tell me it was not a goal? Somebody must explain to me to why the referee didn’t go to (VAR) to check for himself, but he wants to check if there is a yellow card or red card.
“It is suspicious at least, if you want to defend the credibility of African football, it starts from that. Win the game and there is no problem, but win it clear.”
Gamondi, who won the league with Sundowns as co-coach with Neil Tovey in 2006, said the controversial defeat “stole the pride” of the Tanzanian people.
“I think today the people who were in the VAR stole the pride of the people of Tanzania. More than 30 million people of Tanzania felt they were robbed. I invite somebody who can say I am wrong and it was not a goal. Is there somebody who can argue with me?
“I don’t accept any question because it was not a game, it was clear robbery. If the people of Sundowns are happy it is OK, but football is not like that. We are talking Fifa fair play.
“This was the second time I was robbed and it is painful, you can say I am not a good coach, but this is painful for football. I am not criticising Sundowns, South African people, I criticise the people who do this in VAR.
“The referee can make a bad decision because he is a human being, but why he didn’t go and check for himself.”
Mokwena said there were some decisions that could have gone their way.
“I can’t find words to appease him, I would rather be complimentary of the opposition instead of taking that direction. There were a lot of other situations in the game like the foul with the elbow on Divine Lunga inside the box.
“That could have been a penalty but I don’t want to talk about those things except to say if I had lost maybe I would also take that direction. But let me be gracious and respectful in victory and say that they were worthy opponents. Good side and one that we enjoyed playing against home and away.
“Today I am not going to be technical because I just want to enjoy the moment of being in the semifinal. Sundowns is in the Caf Champions League semifinal and that’s all that matters. That should be the heading tomorrow, regardless of every other thing.”