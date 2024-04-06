“The contest pertains to a possible administrative error and match-fixing incident during the quarterfinal match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Young Africans Sports Club played on April 5 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa.
“During the match, in the 57th minute, Young Africans Sports Club player Aziz Ki Stephane (jersey No 10) scored a clear goal which was denied by the entire team of referees led by Mr Dahane Beida from Mauritania.
“Despite the availability of video assistant referee (VAR) technology, Mr Beida and his team, including Mr Daniel Ayi (video assistant referee from Ghana) and Mr Jerson Dos Santos (assistant VAR from Angola), intentionally neglected to review the goal incident through VAR, thereby disregarding the principles of fair play and justice in football.”
Young Africans allege actions by the referee team indicate a deliberate attempt to influence the outcome of the match in favour of Mamelodi Sundowns. The incident raise questions about the integrity of refereeing standards and the effectiveness of VAR, they added.
Young Africans allege possible match-fixing during Champions League match against Sundowns
Young Africans of Tanzania have lodged a letter of contest to the Confederation of African Football (Caf) claiming possible match-fixing and an administrative error during their Champions League quarterfinal against Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus on Friday.
Sundowns prevailed 3-2 on penalties after they could not be separated over two legs. The match at Loftus was dominated by a moment of controversy in the second half when what looked like a legitimate goal by Stephane Aziz Ki was disallowed.
After the game, Yanga coach Miguel Gamondi strongly questioned why Mauritanian referee Dahane Beida did not go to the VAR monitor to watch the incident and satisfy himself before sticking to his decision that it was not a goal.
On Saturday Young Africans released a strongly worded statement where they made it known about their intentions to lodge a contest against a possible administrative error and match-fixing in the match and also request an investigation into the matter.
“We, the undersigned, representing Young Africans Sports Club hereby submit this contest in accordance with Rule XVI of the CAF Champions League regulations as amended from time to time,” they said.
'We wuz robbed,' claims infuriated Yanga coach Gamondi after controversial loss to Sundowns
Ronwen Williams the hero again as Sundowns advance to Champions League semifinals
“We request a thorough investigation into this matter by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to uncover any evidence of administrative error or match-fixing. Such actions are detrimental to the spirit of the game and must be addressed promptly to maintain the credibility of football competitions under Caf.”
Young Africans urged Caf to take appropriate remedial action, including but not limited to:
