Soccer

Bayern draw leaves Arsenal players with mixed feelings

10 April 2024 - 08:28 By Aadi Nair and Martyn Herman
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Bayern Munich's Harry Kane and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka after the Uefa Champions League quarterfinal first leg match at Emirates Stadium in London on Tuesday night.
Bayern Munich's Harry Kane and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka after the Uefa Champions League quarterfinal first leg match at Emirates Stadium in London on Tuesday night.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Arsenal's players were left with mixed feelings after squandering their lead and requiring a late leveller to secure a 2-2 Champions League quarterfinal first leg draw with Bayern Munich, attacker Leandro Trossard said.

Arsenal took the lead at Emirates Stadium through Bukayo Saka but were guilty of defensive errors as former player Serge Gnabry equalised and Harry Kane fired home a penalty, before substitute Trossard levelled to leave the tie all square.

“It's a mixed feeling [in the dressing room] I would say. I think we started so well in the first 15 minutes, we could have been up by two or three goals,” Trossard said in an interview on the club's website after Tuesday's draw.

“And then you can see their quality as well, especially up front, their individual qualities, they're so strong, especially on the counterattack, and that's where they hurt us today.

“At the end I think we're happy obviously with the equaliser, it brings us back on equal terms and then we have to do it there.”

Arsenal head to Germany next week for the second leg as they look to return to the Champions League semifinals for the first time since the 2008-09 season.

“I think it will be a tough game there as well, they've shown today how they can hurt us, so I think we need work on that for next week and to be honest, I think if we're at our top level, we can beat them,” Trossard said.

“I think maybe on the ball today, that wasn't the case so we know what we're going to work on, but hopefully we can finish it there. The confidence is really high, even without the game today.”

Kane returned to north London to score his customary goal against Arsenal.

The former Tottenham Hotspur player, so often Arsenal's nemesis in north London derbies, stroked home a penalty in the 32nd minute as the Bundesliga side came from behind to lead 2-1.

Premier League leaders Arsenal, playing in their first Champions League quarterfinal for 14 years, went in front early on with a clinical Saka strike.

But Arsenal were stunned as their former striker Gnabry levelled six minutes later and then Kane rolled home his 39th goal of the season in all competitions after Leroy Sane was fouled in the box.

Arsenal will head to Bavaria for next week's second leg full of hope though after Trossard equalised in the 76th to leave the tie hanging in the balance.

The north London club, leading the Premier League and eyeing their first title for 20 years, face Aston Villa next on Sunday. 

Reuters

READ MORE

Pitso’s Abha rebound from Ronaldo-inspired drubbing and move out of drop zone

Pitso Mosimane's Abha Club bounced back from their 8-0 drubbing by Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired Al-Nassr with a 2-1 Saudi Pro League home win against ...
Sport
21 hours ago

France, Spain tighten security for Champions League games citing Islamic State threats

France and Spain will step up security ahead of the Champions League quarterfinals being held in Madrid and in Paris on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, ...
Sport
15 hours ago

Man City cannot expect to dominate Real Madrid again says Guardiola

Manchester City should not expect a repeat of their dominant win over Real Madrid last season when they meet in the Uefa Champions League ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Arsenal favourites against Bayern but Arteta wary of Kane threat

In-form Arsenal will be seeking to set the record straight when they face Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on ...
Sport
14 hours ago

Chelsea not mature enough to attain consistency: Pochettino after Sheffield draw

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino said his squad lacks the maturity to compete every three days in the Premier League after they were held 2-2 by ...
Sport
1 day ago

Former Spurs defender, Wimbledon manager Joe Kinnear dies at 77

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender and Wimbledon manager Joe Kinnear has died aged 77, his family said in a statement.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. More officiating drama as Sundowns beat Spurs to stay on course for title Soccer
  2. Draw at Loftus sends Banyana out of Olympics and Nigeria through Soccer
  3. New surname, same Tatjana as Olympic star starts on winning note Sport
  4. Pitso’s Abha rebound from Ronaldo-inspired drubbing and move out of drop zone Soccer
  5. Blast from the past: Gary Player stages spectacular comeback to win third US ... Sport

Latest Videos

Stormy weather sees trucks overturning & rooves collapse
Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show