Bayern draw leaves Arsenal players with mixed feelings

Arsenal's players were left with mixed feelings after squandering their lead and requiring a late leveller to secure a 2-2 Champions League quarterfinal first leg draw with Bayern Munich, attacker Leandro Trossard said.

Arsenal took the lead at Emirates Stadium through Bukayo Saka but were guilty of defensive errors as former player Serge Gnabry equalised and Harry Kane fired home a penalty, before substitute Trossard levelled to leave the tie all square.

“It's a mixed feeling [in the dressing room] I would say. I think we started so well in the first 15 minutes, we could have been up by two or three goals,” Trossard said in an interview on the club's website after Tuesday's draw.

“And then you can see their quality as well, especially up front, their individual qualities, they're so strong, especially on the counterattack, and that's where they hurt us today.

“At the end I think we're happy obviously with the equaliser, it brings us back on equal terms and then we have to do it there.”