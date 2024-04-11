Soccer

Mokwena cautious of banana skin in Sundowns’ Cup quarter against Tuks

11 April 2024 - 12:26
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena.
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Aware of a potential banana skin in the form of University of Pretoria, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena trod carefully during his prematch press conference by asking for them to be respected. 

Tuks, who are in second place in the Motsepe Foundation Championship with seven matches remaining, have the potential to end Sundowns’ impressive run of 19 games without defeat in all competitions. 

The Brazilians, who are odds-on favourites to win a record-extending seventh league title, last tasted defeat in December when they lost 2-1 to TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi in the group stages of the Champions League. 

“The focus is to try to respect the opposition,” Mokwena said. 

“They are a good side with a good coach [Tlisane Motaung]. He is a coach who has earned his stripes because I remember during my youth coaching days I would see him at the Tuks training facilities coaching the juniors and the Castle League sides. 

Mokwena said though Tuks will be without key attackers Thabang Sibanyoni and Promise Mkhuma, who are on loan from Sundowns and barred contractually from playing against their parent club, they remain a quality and dangerous side. 

“They have a good team. I watched their game against Moroka Swallows, which is a team I enjoy watching and not because it is coached by Musa Nyatama.

“Tuks played well against Swallows and I thought they were good. Though they have Sibanyoni out, they still have good attackers [such as] Delano Abrahams who can play wingback [on either side]. 

“Against Cape Town Spurs he played as a striker. He is powerful, good with both feet and can cause a lot of problems. They have good wingbacks on both sides who deliver the ball early. 

“They will miss Camagu Mdevulala who has been important for them but Thabiso Mokoena has a lot of experience and he is the guy who kills off the attacks of the opposition. He also gives a pass to players such as Samuel Julies. 

“And the back three are experienced with [Tshepiso] Mahlangu, Harold Majadibodu and the Namibian goalkeeper Edward Maova who was at the Africa Cup of Nations.

“They are a good team and one will treat them with a lot of respect because we want to see ourselves in the semifinal. We have to work hard. We have started our analysis of the opposition, they are strong on transition, second balls, direct attacks and putting pressure around the box.

“We played a team with a similar formation and approach in Cape Town Spurs this week and it was a good dress rehearsal.”

The match has been moved across town from Tuks Stadium in Hatfield to Atteridgeville. Motaung said Sundowns respected the decision which was necessitated by logistics. 

“We would have loved to play at our stadium. Some of our players are just coming up at senior level and the hostility will be bigger compared with at our stadium where we are able to control it.  

“But from a logistics point of view, a decision had to be taken and one respects it and we move on.” 

READ MORE

‘We’re competing with a points machine’: Pirates coach Riveiro on Sundowns

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has again effectively admitted there is nothing his team can do to catch runaway DStv Premiership leaders Mamelodi ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Who the hell is talking about referees? — Middendorp on Sundowns’ penalty

Cape Town Spurs coach Ernst Middendorp has questioned why South African Football Association (Safa) technical director Walter Steenbok talks about ...
Sport
1 day ago

More officiating drama as Sundowns beat Spurs to stay on course for title

There was drama as runaway DStv Premiership leaders Mamelodi Sundowns stretched their lead to 13 points with their 16th victory of the season, edging ...
Sport
1 day ago

Tuks aims for history lesson against Sundowns in Nedbank Cup quarters

Backed by their storied history of giant-slaying in the Nedbank Cup, coach Tlisane Motaung has urged his players to go out and make their names ...
Sport
20 hours ago

POLL | Should coach Desiree Ellis’s job be under scrutiny after Banyana’s Olympic failure?

Banyana Banyana will miss their second Olympics in succession after their final-round qualifying defeat to Nigeria, which, fairly or unfairly, has ...
Sport
1 day ago

Banyana feel the ‘heartache’ at letting down the nation with Olympics exit

Desiree Ellis battled to hold back tears when she talked about the profound disappointment of failing to lead Banyana to this year's Olympic Games in ...
Sport
1 day ago

Draw at Loftus sends Banyana out of Olympics and Nigeria through

Banyana Banyana’s Olympic dream went up in smoke after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Nigeria in the second leg of the final-stage qualifier at ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘We’re competing with a points machine’: Pirates coach Riveiro on Sundowns Soccer
  2. More officiating drama as Sundowns beat Spurs to stay on course for title Soccer
  3. Pitso’s Abha rebound from Ronaldo-inspired drubbing and move out of drop zone Soccer
  4. Blast from the past: Dark day for SA soccer as 43 fans die in crush at Ellis ... Sport
  5. POLL | Should coach Desiree Ellis’s job be under scrutiny after Banyana’s ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Moment top Hamas leader finds out sons killed in Israeli airstrike
Six arrested in connection with the murder of South African player Luke Fleurs