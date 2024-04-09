More officiating drama as Sundowns beat Spurs to stay on course for title
There was drama as runaway DStv Premiership leaders Mamelodi Sundowns stretched their lead to 13 points with their 16th victory of the season, edging bottom-placed Cape Town Spurs 1-0 at Athlone Stadium in wet Cape Town on Wednesday.
Sundowns appeared to benefit from a controversial decision by referee Thabo Mkhabela five minutes before the end of first half. Mkhabela pointed to the spot when striker Peter Shalulile was fouled by Asenele Velebayi in an incident that looked to have taken place on the edge of the area rather than inside it.
Instead of awarding a free kick Mkhabela pointed to the spot to give Lucas Riberio a chance to extend his league tally to 11 goals, which the Brazilian striker duly did slotting the 42nd-minute penalty much to the dismay of Spurs coach Ernst Middendorp.
The German confronted the match officials as they walked off to the locker rooms at half time.
The officiating drama in the storm-hit Cape followed Downs being the recipients of a controversial VAR-disallowed goal in Friday's second at Loftus that saw them progress past Tanzania's Young Africans in their Caf Champions League quarterfinal.
The affair was mostly one-sided as Sundowns dominated both possession and chances. The home side, which came into the match on the back of two defeats, struggled to put together meaningful combinations to trouble a side galloping to a seventh straight championship and yet to be beaten in 20 league matches this season.
Spurs were unlucky, though, not to find the equaliser minutes before the end when they piled pressure on the visitors. Striker Ashley Cupido came close to beating Ronwen Williams off Keagan Buchanan's corner but his shot hit the upright.
This was Sundowns' 16 league victory. Four more wins will give them an unassailable lead over closest rivals Stellenbosch FC, one of the teams the Brazilians will face in their remaining 10 matches.
For Rulani Mokwena, the victory meant he has completed 44 league matches without defeat since he was appointed Sundowns' lone head coach in October 2022. Downs last tasted a league defeat on September 2 in 2022 against Tshwane rivals SuperSport United.
No team in South Afroca has completed a season without a defeat but if Sundowns keep their momentum they may well break that record too come in May.