More officiating drama as Sundowns beat Spurs to stay on course for title

There was drama as runaway DStv Premiership leaders Mamelodi Sundowns stretched their lead to 13 points with their 16th victory of the season, edging bottom-placed Cape Town Spurs 1-0 at Athlone Stadium in wet Cape Town on Wednesday.

Sundowns appeared to benefit from a controversial decision by referee Thabo Mkhabela five minutes before the end of first half. Mkhabela pointed to the spot when striker Peter Shalulile was fouled by Asenele Velebayi in an incident that looked to have taken place on the edge of the area rather than inside it.

Instead of awarding a free kick Mkhabela pointed to the spot to give Lucas Riberio a chance to extend his league tally to 11 goals, which the Brazilian striker duly did slotting the 42nd-minute penalty much to the dismay of Spurs coach Ernst Middendorp.

The German confronted the match officials as they walked off to the locker rooms at half time.