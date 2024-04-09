Soccer

Draw at Loftus sends Banyana crashing out of Olympics and Nigeria through

09 April 2024 - 21:50 By Mahlatse Mphahlele At Loftus
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Nigerian players console =dejected opponents Banyana Banyana after the Super Falcons won their Caf Women's Olympic final round qualifier 1-0 on aggregate with a 0-0 second leg draw at Loftus Stadium on Tuesday night to progress to Paris 2024.
Nigerian players console =dejected opponents Banyana Banyana after the Super Falcons won their Caf Women's Olympic final round qualifier 1-0 on aggregate with a 0-0 second leg draw at Loftus Stadium on Tuesday night to progress to Paris 2024.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Banyana Banyana’s Olympic dream went up in smoke after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Nigeria in the second leg of the final stage qualifier at Loftus in Pretoria on Tuesday night. 

The Super Falcons progressed to the Olympic Games in France in July and August with a 1-0 aggregate score in the fourth round clash after they narrowly beat Banyana at the Miko Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Friday. 

This is the second time in succession Banyana have failed to qualify for the Olympics after Tokyo, a turn of events that might bring the future of long-serving coach Desiree Ellis into the spotlight. 

In a match where defensive stalwart Lebohang Ramalepe earned her 100th cap, Banyana gave a largely unconvincing performance and mostly did not threaten Nigeria. 

Ellis made two changes from the team that lost the first leg with Nomvula Kgoale coming in for defender Noko Matlou and Noxolo Cesane replacing attacker Hildah Magaia.   

South Africa did not seriously threaten Nigerian goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie as twin strikers Thembi Kgatlana and Jermaine Seoposenwe did not get enough supply. 

In the midfield, the likes of Refiloe Jane, Linda Motlhalo, Kgoale and Cesane did not stamp full control on the match and that resulted in limited opportunities for Kgatlana and Seoposenwe. 

Most of Nigeria’s attacks came from Jennifer Echegini and Chimendou Ihezuo who benefited from passes from Halimatu Ayinde, Rasheedat Ajibade and Grace Kanu in the midfield. 

More officiating drama as Sundowns beat Spurs to stay on course for title

There was drama as runaway DStv Premiership leaders Mamelodi Sundowns stretched their lead to 13 points with their 16th victory of the season, edging ...
Sport
1 hour ago

The Lionesses of Atlas of Morocco are favourites to join Nigeria at the Olympic Games as they lead the Copper Queens of Zambia 2-1 from the first leg that was played in Ndola last week. 

Morocco and Zambia meet in their second leg on Wednesday to decide who will join Nigeria in France.

The Super Falcons missed a glorious opportunity to open the scoring in the 40th minute when Kanu could not properly connect a floating ball that was delivered from the right wing. 

Ellis brought on Sinoxolo Cesane and Magaia for ineffective Noxolo Cesane and Kgoale and the move proved to be the right one as the duo injected more purpose in South Afric's work. 

Magaia did not take too long to settle into the match as she immediately became a thorn to the Nigerian defence with her darting runs on the left wing, delivering quality crosses. 

Banyana pressed high in the closing stages but could not find their way past Nnadozie. 

READ MORE

Ellis confident Banyana can beat the Super Falcons in Pretoria and qualify for 2024 Olympics

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis was disappointed that her team lost 1-0 to Nigeria in the first leg of the fourth-round play-off to qualify for ...
Sport
3 days ago

Banyana's 2024 Olympic dream under threat after they lose 1-0 to Nigeria in Abuja

Banyana Banyana's dream of qualifying for the 2024 Olympics in Paris is hanging by a thread after the African champions lost 1-0 to Nigeria in Abuja ...
Sport
4 days ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Banyana’s ‘Fox’ Biyana on state of women’s football

Watch the 13th episode of the 'Arena Sports Show'.
Sport
4 days ago

Pitso’s Abha rebound from Ronaldo-inspired drubbing and move out of drop zone

Pitso Mosimane's Abha Club bounced back from their 8-0 drubbing by Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired Al-Nassr with a 2-1 Saudi Pro League home win against ...
Sport
11 hours ago

‘I can’t put my finger on it’: Johnson on why Chiefs stopped keeping clean sheets

Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson is battling to fathom why his team has become ragged in defence, a once-decent string of clean sheets having given ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Luke Fleurs ‘would have been somebody in Chiefs' defence in the future’: Johnson

Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson says Luke Fleurs would have been “somebody in Chiefs' defence in the future”.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. New surname, same Tatjana as Olympic star starts on winning note Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Barefooted Evette de Klerk streaks to SA 200m record Sport
  3. Man City cannot expect to dominate Real Madrid again says Guardiola Soccer
  4. Pitso’s Abha rebound from Ronaldo-inspired drubbing and move out of drop zone Soccer
  5. Mokwena relishing Sundowns’ clash with ‘one of my favourite coaches, Ernst’ Soccer

Latest Videos

Stormy weather sees trucks overturning & rooves collapse
Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show