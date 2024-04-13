Pirates in the semis after beating AmaZulu 4-2

Makhehlene Makhaula came back to haunt his former club AmaZulu as he, Patrick Maswangany and Kabelo Dlamini scored goals that put Orlando Pirates in the semifinal of the Nedbank Cup in a six-goal thriller played at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban last night.

Makhaula's goal, the third for Pirates came seven minutes from time after Usuthu failed to clear Maswanganyi's free kick which was pulled back by Monnapule Saleng for Makhaula to beat Veli Mothwa with a powerful shot.

Maswanganyi completed his brace in referee's optional time as Pirates caught Usuthu's defence in sixes and sevens when they were trying to find an equaliser.

Pirates looked in danger of being knocked out of the cup they're defending when AmaZulu took the lead through Pule Ekstein on the half hour mark.