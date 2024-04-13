Pirates in the semis after beating AmaZulu 4-2
Makhehlene Makhaula came back to haunt his former club AmaZulu as he, Patrick Maswangany and Kabelo Dlamini scored goals that put Orlando Pirates in the semifinal of the Nedbank Cup in a six-goal thriller played at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban last night.
Makhaula's goal, the third for Pirates came seven minutes from time after Usuthu failed to clear Maswanganyi's free kick which was pulled back by Monnapule Saleng for Makhaula to beat Veli Mothwa with a powerful shot.
Maswanganyi completed his brace in referee's optional time as Pirates caught Usuthu's defence in sixes and sevens when they were trying to find an equaliser.
Pirates looked in danger of being knocked out of the cup they're defending when AmaZulu took the lead through Pule Ekstein on the half hour mark.
Pirates had started better and looked the side likely to score as Maswanganyi and Relebohile Mofokeng ran rings around the Usuthu defence.
Pirates missed two easy chances by striker Tshegofatso Mabasa before Ekstein, a former Kaizer Chiefs player, broke the deadlock with a swift strike taken just inside the area as Pirates failed to clear their lines.
Usuthu's lead lasted just until the stroke of half-time as referee Masixole Bambiso gave Pirates what looked like a very soft penalty after Makhuala, a former Usuthu midfielder, was touched by Taariq Fielies inside the area.
Fielies's 'push' on Makhaula looked soft but it was enough to convince Bambiso to point the spot in favour of the Buccaneers who had the majority of the support in a match watched by over 44 000 people.
Usuthu coach Pablo Franko protested against the referee's decision but it was all in vain as Maswanganyi sent Veli Mothwa the wrong way much to delight of Bucs fans who came to this match in great hope after their side beat AmaZulu neighbours Lamontville Golden Arrows 7-1 in a league match in Orlando last Saturday.
Pirates continued to be the more attacking team after the restart with Maswanganyi, Mabasa and Mofokeng relentless in searching for more goals.
It was through that combination that Mofokeng won a free kick just outside the area.
Kabelo Dlamini used his sweet left foot to beat a bewilded Mothwa standing still as his strike hit the back of the net in the 58th minute.
Usuthu defender Fielies turned from villain to a hero when he turned in Abbukaker Mobara's free kick to give AmaZulu an equaliser in the 64th minute.
The goal showed some poor definding by Pirates defence which missed their regular central pairing of Nkosinathi Sibisi and Tapelo Xoki who were both suspended.
Ekstein was unlucky to see his long range strike hitting the cross bar just a few minutes after Fielies had found the equaliser.
Pirates became the third team to make the semis after Maelodi Sundowns and Stellenbosch FC who beat SuperSport United 4-0 in Cape Town early on Saturday.
TS Galaxy will host Chippa United in Mpumalanga today (on Sunday) in the last quarterfinal match.