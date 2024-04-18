No regrets for Man City boss Guardiola after shoot-out loss to Real Madrid

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was gracious in defeat after their dreams of a historic second successive treble were dashed by a stubborn Real Madrid on Wednesday in a Champions League quarterfinal game the English club had thoroughly dominated.

Fourteen-time champions Madrid held on to dispatch the holders 4-3 in a shoot-out at Etihad Stadium to secure their semifinal berth against Bayern Munich, sweet revenge after City ousted the Spaniards in last year's semis on their way to winning their first title.

“Congratulations to Real Madrid, they defend so deep, with incredible solidarity,” Guardiola said.

“We did everything. I have no regrets about what we've done. Defensively, offensively, we played exceptional in all departments, in everything, and unfortunately we couldn't win, so that's what it is.”