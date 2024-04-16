Soccer

Liverpool have to be perfect in run-in: Andy Robertson

16 April 2024 - 17:39 By Shifa Jahan
Andrew Robertson of Liverpool runs past challenge of Joachim Andersen of Crystal Palace in the Premier League match at Anfield in Liverpool on Sunday.
Image: James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Liverpool cannot afford any more slip-ups if they are to keep their title hopes alive, defender Andy Robertson said after Sunday's 1-0 Premier League home defeat by Crystal Palace.

Eberechi Eze scored the only goal of the game in the 14th minute to leave Juergen Klopp's side third on 71 points, level with second-placed Arsenal, who were stunned 2-0 at home by Aston Villa.

Manchester City lead on 73 points with six games left.

Liverpool, who were held to a 2-2 draw by Manchester United in their previous league game, also face an uphill task in the Europa League after losing the first leg of their quarterfinal against Atalanta 3-0 at home.

“We need to be perfect from here on in, for sure,” Robertson said. “We can't drop any more points and let's see what the other two teams [Manchester City and Arsenal] do.

“We have to stay positive. We don't stop fighting. We have to pick everyone up in the changing room because there's a lot of people who are down, whether they missed a chance, gave the ball away or whatever it is.

“We pick up, we go again on Thursday and we give everything we've got.”

Liverpool travel to face Atalanta in the second leg on Thursday before returning to league action against Fulham away on Sunday.

Reuters

