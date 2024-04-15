Soccer

Man City enjoy the pressure, says Guardiola as they lead in EPL run-in

15 April 2024 - 13:33 By Shifa Jahan
Jeremy Doku celebrates scoring Manchester City's fourth goal with teammates in their Premier League win against Luton Town at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Saturday.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Manchester City thrive on the pressure of playing when everything is on the line, manager Pep Guardiola said, as last season's treble winners continue their pursuit of another three titles.

City lead the Premier League by two points with six games left, host Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday and play Chelsea in the FA Cup semifinals three days later.

Asked about his side's chances of lifting more silverware this season, Guardiola said after their 5-1 win over Luton on Saturday: “They like to play with the pressure. They like to know — dead or alive.

“I am pretty sure we will be there till the end. Because I know them. I see the faces before the games in the meetings, how they prepare.

“That means win Premier League, Champions League? No. I am not saying that.

“But that we will compete? That's for sure. We have to be prepared but at the same time impose our game and try to put pressure through our game onto the opponent.”

Defeats on Sunday for Liverpool to Crystal Palace and Arsenal against Aston Villa handed City the EPL lead.    

Reuters

