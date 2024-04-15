Man City enjoy the pressure, says Guardiola as they lead in EPL run-in

Manchester City thrive on the pressure of playing when everything is on the line, manager Pep Guardiola said, as last season's treble winners continue their pursuit of another three titles.

City lead the Premier League by two points with six games left, host Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday and play Chelsea in the FA Cup semifinals three days later.

Asked about his side's chances of lifting more silverware this season, Guardiola said after their 5-1 win over Luton on Saturday: “They like to play with the pressure. They like to know — dead or alive.