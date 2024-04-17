Mbappé says winning Champions League a matter of pride after PSG beat Barca

Paris St-Germain's Kylian Mbappé said that helping his hometown club finally win their first Champions League title is a matter of pride for him, after scoring twice to help guide them to a 4-1 comeback win at Barcelona and into the semifinals on Tuesday night.

PSG went through with a 6-4 aggregate victory.

Mbappé, who will leave PSG in the summer with Real Madrid as the favourite to sign him, said his future is not in his mind and that his focus is totally on bringing glory to the French capital.

“I have the dream of winning the Champions League for Paris,” Mbappé said at Barcelona Olympic Stadium on Tuesday.

“I'm proud to be at PSG since the first day. It's not because there are good times and bad times that my pride takes a hit. The pride of playing for this club, of representing the club of the capital of my country, it's something special for me who grew up there.