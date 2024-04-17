Soccer

Mbappé says winning Champions League a matter of pride after PSG beat Barca

17 April 2024 - 08:46 By Fernando Kallas
Kylian Mbappé celebrates scoring Paris St-Germain's third goal in their Uefa Champions League quarterfinal second leg against FC Barcelona at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona on Tuesday night
Image: Reuters/Juan Medina

Paris St-Germain's Kylian Mbappé said that helping his hometown club finally win their first Champions League title is a matter of pride for him, after scoring twice to help guide them to a 4-1 comeback win at Barcelona and into the semifinals on Tuesday night.

PSG went through with a 6-4 aggregate victory.

Mbappé, who will leave PSG in the summer with Real Madrid as the favourite to sign him, said his future is not in his mind and that his focus is totally on bringing glory to the French capital.

“I have the dream of winning the Champions League for Paris,” Mbappé said at Barcelona Olympic Stadium on Tuesday.

“I'm proud to be at PSG since the first day. It's not because there are good times and bad times that my pride takes a hit. The pride of playing for this club, of representing the club of the capital of my country, it's something special for me who grew up there.

“To experience an evening like this one as a Parisian, it's great. We have one more step to go before we reach the final in Wembley, so we need to stay calm.”

After loosing 3-2 in the first leg in Paris, PSG fought back from 1-0 down in Barcelona after the locals went down to 10 men just before the half-hour when last man Ronald Araujo was red-carded for fouling Bradley Barcola.

Former Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele equalised for the visitors just before the break while Vitinha and Mbappé finished the job in the second half, with PSG facing Borussia Dortmund in the semifinals after the Germans beat Atletico Madrid.

Having failed to get past the last 16 in the last two seasons and being pinned against the ropes by a Barca in the ascendancy, PSG put on a gritty performance to make the most of the home side's mistakes and turn the tie around.

“We beat a great team this evening, but even if we had lost, I would be proud to be Parisian. It's certain that on evenings like this, the pride is even greater,” Mbappé said.

“We beat a team that we wanted to beat to be closer to the final. This one is for the fans that came here to support us and those back home. It's a night to be proud.” 

Raphinha gave Barca the lead in the 12th minute but they were reduced to 10 men just before the half-hour after last man Araujo indiscretion.

Dembele fired home for the visitors in the 40th to equalise. Vitinha put PSG ahead with a strike from the edge of the box in the 54th.

Joao Cancelo fouled Dembele in the 61st minute to concede a penalty that Mbappé fired into the top corner.

As Barca tried to find a goal to take the game to extra time, Mbappé made the most of a counterattack to score from close range and wrap up a semifinal place against Dortmund. 

Reuters

