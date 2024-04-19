“We are prepared to go to Orlando and fight. Obviously it's not going to be an easy match, but we can promise we will fight very hard.”
Ekstein urges AmaZulu to replicate Cup display against Orlando Pirates
Image: Jana Kotze/BackpagePix
In-form AmaZulu playmaker Hendrick Ekstein has vowed his team will make sure Orlando Pirates don't have it easy when the two sides battle it out in the DStv Premiership at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm).
AmaZulu and Pirates lock horns exactly six days after they met in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals, where the former won 4-2 in a drama-filled clash at a sold-out Moses Mabhida Stadium.
Ekstein, who scored Usuthu's first goal on Saturday, said Usuthu's players will give their all to emerge victorious in the league rematch.
“Everyone is ready. For such a game, no-one needs motivation because every one of us is motivated,” the skilful midfielder said.
“We are prepared to go to Orlando and fight. Obviously it's not going to be an easy match, but we can promise we will fight very hard.”
The former Kaizer Chiefs player wants to see his Usuthu teammates emulate the display they put in against the Sea Robbers on Saturday, where they were far from outplayed in an exciting end-to-end cup encounter, despite the scoreline.
“We must continue playing the same way we played against them at Moses Mabhida last Saturday. We were unlucky in the Nedbank Cup but our performance was amazing. We showed character — so if we can do that again, we stand a chance of winning at Orlando Stadium.”
It remains to be seen if Buccaneers coach Jose Riveiro will be tempted to reinstate two of his most experienced centrebacks in Tapelo Xoki and Nkosinathi Sibisi after missing the quarterfinal through suspensions.
Sibisi also missed the 7-1 thrashing of his former side Golden Arrows nearly two weeks ago after receiving a red card in the previous game against Moroka Swallows.
Thabiso Sesane, 23, partnered with Innocent Maela at the heart of defence at Moses Mabhida. Sesane did fairly well, so Riveiro faces a selection poser.
