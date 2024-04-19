Soccer

Ekstein urges AmaZulu to replicate Cup display against Orlando Pirates

19 April 2024 - 15:10
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Hendrick Ekstein of Amazulu during the DStv Premiership 2023/24 game against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on March 30 2024.
Hendrick Ekstein of Amazulu during the DStv Premiership 2023/24 game against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on March 30 2024.
Image: Jana Kotze/BackpagePix

In-form AmaZulu playmaker Hendrick Ekstein has vowed his team will make sure Orlando Pirates don't have it easy when the two sides battle it out in the DStv Premiership at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm).

AmaZulu and Pirates lock horns exactly six days after they met in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals, where the former won 4-2 in a drama-filled clash at a sold-out Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Ekstein, who scored Usuthu's first goal on Saturday, said Usuthu's players will give their all to emerge victorious in the league rematch.

“Everyone is ready. For such a game, no-one needs motivation because every one of us is motivated,” the skilful midfielder said.

“We are prepared to go to Orlando and fight. Obviously it's not going to be an easy match, but we can promise we will fight very hard.”

The former Kaizer Chiefs player wants to see his Usuthu teammates emulate the display they put in against the Sea Robbers on Saturday, where they were far from outplayed in an exciting end-to-end cup encounter, despite the scoreline.

“We must continue playing the same way we played against them at Moses Mabhida last Saturday. We were unlucky in the Nedbank Cup but our performance was amazing. We showed character — so if we can do that again, we stand a chance of winning at Orlando Stadium.”

It remains to be seen if Buccaneers coach Jose Riveiro will be tempted to reinstate two of his most experienced centrebacks in Tapelo Xoki and Nkosinathi Sibisi after missing the quarterfinal through suspensions.

Sibisi also missed the 7-1 thrashing of his former side Golden Arrows nearly two weeks ago after receiving a red card in the previous game against Moroka Swallows.

Thabiso Sesane, 23, partnered with Innocent Maela at the heart of defence at Moses Mabhida. Sesane did fairly well, so Riveiro faces a selection poser.

MORE:

All you need to know about Esperance and Sundowns’ semifinal away leg

Downs will have high hopes in their semifinal tie against Espérance to be played in Tunis on Saturday night
Sport
18 hours ago

MARC STRYDOM | Sundowns’ fatigue a concern against Esperance, and PSL scheduling not helping

Given how many matches Mamelodi Sundowns are playing as they compete in six competitions in 2023-24, progressing far in almost all of them, the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Sundowns star Morena expects fireworks in packed stadium in Tunis

Mamelodi Sundowns utility player Thapelo Morena is expecting a hostile atmosphere at Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi in Tunis as the Brazilians take ...
Sport
1 day ago

POLL | Do SA referees deserve recent criticism from football coaches?

Referees in South Africa have been in the spotlight recently, lambasted for some decisions in DStv Premiership and Nedbank Cup football games.
Sport
2 days ago

‘I am happy with the performances,’ says Safa referees boss Ebrahim

South African Football Association (Safa) head of referees Abdul Ebrahim has defended recent much-criticised performances by DStv Premiership match ...
Sport
3 days ago

Riveiro pleased with Pirates’ win full of ‘passion’ at packed Moses Mabhida

Orlando Pirates’ coach Jose Riveiro felt the display they put on to beat AmaZulu in the Nedbank Cup at Moses Mabhida Stadium at the weekend was a ...
Sport
4 days ago

‘We’re not respected at all,’ fumes AmaZulu coach Franco Martin about refs

‘It's such a pity this kind of a game, which was amazing for both teams, must be decided the way it was,’ Franco said
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Wind denies Akani Simbine a shot at more 100m history in Maritzburg Sport
  2. MARC STRYDOM | Sundowns’ fatigue a concern against Esperance, and PSL ... Soccer
  3. Kolisi, Etzebeth, Tau, Neuschäfer, Steyn up for prizes at SA Sports Awards Sport
  4. Sundowns star Morena expects fireworks in packed stadium in Tunis Soccer
  5. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Morgan Gould on muti, state of Chiefs, missing 2010 WC Sport

Latest Videos

Former Bafana midfielder Morgan ‘MG’ Gould on muti in football & state of ...
'Almost every refugee appeals their decision, causing backlogs': Minister of ...