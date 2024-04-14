‘I cannot tell you’: Riveiro on why Pirates suddenly enjoying avalanche of goals
Jose Riveiro was cagey on the reasons why Orlando Pirates have suddenly scored 11 goals in their last two games, including dumping AmaZulu out of the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals with a 4-2 win at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.
Continuing the trend of question marks over officiating in recent football matches, Bucs' win was tinged by a margin of controversy.
There was no questions over Pirates' last three goals — the first, an equaliser from the penalty spot to make the game 1-1 by two-goal hero Patrick Maswanganyi in first-half added time, was a gift from referee Masixole Bambiso.
The official judged AmaZulu defender Taariq Fielies to have fouled Makhehlene Makhaula inside the area. TV replays showed there was barely contact between the players before Makhaula, a former AmaZulu midfielder, threw himself to the ground like a sack of potatoes.
Pirates went into Saturday's match on a high having beaten Usuthu's neighbours Lamontville Golden Arrows 7-1 in a DStv Premiership clash in Orlando last Saturday.
That victory came a few days after Riveiro had complained about the match officials in Pirates' 1-1 draw against Soweto rivals Moroka Swallows.
“I cannot tell you all the secrets. You can do your own analysis,” a beaming Riveiro said when asked why Pirates have been scoring freely in their last two games.
“For me offensive football has a straight relation with confidence. That's the key right now.
“For multiple reasons we're in a good space with confidence, we're comfortable and we're dominating games and we capitalise [on scoring situations].”
The Buccaneers have not been consistent in the league this season but far better in cup competitions. They defended their MTN8 this season and are in contention to do the same in the Nedbank Cup. Pirates have won three of the last four domestic cups.
“I have so wished we could find the same map in our league games,” Riveiro said. “I think these [cup] games are different to the league because it's [the result] today or never.
“It's not even a cup tournament that you play in two legs. There's no room for error.
“I think in the recent games we've finally found the way to get rid of one of the obstacles we faced last season and at the beginning of this season, which is scoring in the first half. Today [on Saturday] we were close to going to half time without scoring but in recent games we were scoring early in the game and that makes the game much more open.
“I think we're comfortable in these knockout games and last season gave us confidence to continue this season with the same motive. We feel strong and I'm very happy to find myself in this team and in another semifinal.”
Pirates meet AmaZulu again, hosting the Durban team at Orlando Stadium in the league on Saturday.
Third-placed Pirates are looking recapture second place (the position they ended in last season) to runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. Twelfth-placed Usuthu have work to do to try to finish in the top eight.