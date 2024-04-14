‘I cannot tell you’: Riveiro on why Pirates suddenly enjoying avalanche of goals

Jose Riveiro was cagey on the reasons why Orlando Pirates have suddenly scored 11 goals in their last two games, including dumping AmaZulu out of the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals with a 4-2 win at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

Continuing the trend of question marks over officiating in recent football matches, Bucs' win was tinged by a margin of controversy.

There was no questions over Pirates' last three goals — the first, an equaliser from the penalty spot to make the game 1-1 by two-goal hero Patrick Maswanganyi in first-half added time, was a gift from referee Masixole Bambiso.

The official judged AmaZulu defender Taariq Fielies to have fouled Makhehlene Makhaula inside the area. TV replays showed there was barely contact between the players before Makhaula, a former AmaZulu midfielder, threw himself to the ground like a sack of potatoes.