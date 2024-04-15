Soccer

Riveiro pleased with Pirates’ win full of ‘passion’ at packed Moses Mabhida

'We are more than satisfied to be in the next round'

15 April 2024 - 14:32
Ben Motshwari of AmaZulu challenges Patrick Maswanganyi of Pirates during their Nedbank Cup quaterfinal match on Saturday.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro felt the display they produced to beat AmaZulu in the Nedbank Cup at Moses Mabhida Stadium at the weekend was befitting the electrifying atmosphere “the Ghost” created at the sold-out quarterfinal.

Pirates won their quarterfinal 4-2 courtesy of Patrick Maswanganyi’s brace and a goal apiece from Kabelo Dlamini and Makhehleni Makhaula, who previously captained AmaZulu. Usuthu’s goals came from Hendrick Ekstein and Taariq Fielies.

The match was sold out hours before kickoff and Bucs got their win in front of a noisy Moses Mabhida packed mostly with their supporters, popularly named “the Ghost”.

“It’s unbelievable to play here in Durban [because] the fans always come in large numbers,” Riveiro said.

“The atmosphere in this game was something very special and we are so happy to offer a good performance, a good show, first of all, and then a good result. We are more than satisfied to be in the next round.”

Riveiro praised AmaZulu for also producing a strong performance, making for an exciting contest in which both sides played with emotion and passion. The Spaniard was pleased at how his team dominated the game in the opening minutes even though AmaZulu scored first, lamenting Pirates could not make their early dominance count.

“I think it was a really good football match. Both teams, maybe with different types of approaches, tried to get the result that could drive them into the semifinals.

“There were a lot of emotions and passion in the game. I think we had a fantastic start. We started the way we dream to start the games, electric and creating chances, suffocating the opponent in their own half. But we couldn’t capitalise on that dominance in the first minutes.”

Riveiro never doubted the Buccaneers would win the clash, implying they know how to play cup games more than they know how to play league matches.

“Even before we scored the first goal, I felt quite confident the game was going to go our way.”

Pirates, the defending Nedbank Champions, have won three of the last four domestic cups.

Bucs were drawn to meet Chippa United away in the semifinals. Carling Knockout champions Stellenbosch FC meet Mamelodi Sundowns in the other last four clash.

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

